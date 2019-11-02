CLOSE
13 Celebs Who Dressed Up As Other Celebrities For Halloween

Posted November 1, 2019

Questlove

Halloween has always been a holiday to live out your costume fantasies, so of course celebrities utilized the opportunity to pay homage to some of their fellow famous friends.

 

Kevin Hart, Janelle Monae, Safaree and Erica Mena, Russell and Ciara Wilson are among the numerous celebrities that chose to get into character by showcasing their rendition of their famous pals looks.

Check out the amazing and sometimes hilarious looks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

Jay & Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

View this post on Instagram

Amazing Grace. Happy Halloween kidzzzz

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

View this post on Instagram

Campbell - 1991

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

View this post on Instagram

Don’t miss my costume tomorrow. Any guesses?

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

