Curlfest 2018 is eye candy for Black women to help them figure out their hairstyles for the next several months. One trend we saw prominent in Prospect Park was COLOR. Whether it was aqua, pink, or shades of blue, everyone was leaning into this unicorn trend. Click through our gallery and see colorful cotton candy braids, afros, and more! Be carerful, this is going to make you want to call your stylist and book an appointment for color ASAP.

13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com