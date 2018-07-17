15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
1. Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles
2. Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold
3. Sanaa Lathan and Regina Hall
4. Lala Anthony and Serena Williams
5. Kelly Rowland and Ciara
6. Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina
7. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
8. LeToya Luckett and Eudoxie Bridges
9. Karrueche Tran and Christina Millian
10. Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah
11. Sherri Shepherd and Niecy Nash
12. Kim Kardashian and La La
13. Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland
14. Kandi Burruss and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris
15. Chilli and T-Boz
