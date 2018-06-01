To those that stay on the outskirts of fashion (no shade!), Brother Vellies may appear like it is a new brand on the rise. Founded by Aurora James, the brand can seemingly be the next big thing in fashion, especially given James’s recent Emerging Talent nomination on behalf of the CFDA. However, neither James nor Brother Vellies are new to the game.

Launched in 2013 after James’s various travels through Africa, the brand centers around creating sustainable jobs throughout the African continent as well as exposing the world to African footwear.

Celebrities over in the US have also rocked the brand for years, showing us just where those feathery delights come from.

Click through our gallery and check out the styles from the designer who is now the first Black woman to be nominated for such a prestigious fashion award.

16 Times Celebrities Have Rocked Brother Vellies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com