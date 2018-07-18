Madiba’s legacy will live on FOREVER!
17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Young Revolutionary
2. Mandela visting Martin Luther King’s memorial in Atlanta.
3. Mandela with his daughter Zindzi Mandela at her 1992 wedding in Soweto.
4. Baby faced Madiba
5. Mandela was for the people way before becoming a political leader.
6. Mandela’s meet the Kennedy’s.
7. Mandela Takes London
8. Mandela Gives A Powerful Speech After Being Released From Prison
9. Nelson with his dear friend Whoopi Goldberg back in the day.
10. Baby Love.
11. Mandela With Hilary Clinton.
12. That revolutionary love.
13. It never dies.
14. Mandela loved visiting sick kids.
15. Madiba Loves The People.
16. Always showing love.
17. Mandela greets supporters after his release from prison.
