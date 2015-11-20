17 Times Dominique Dawes Was Our Black Shero
1. Happy Birthday Dominique Dawes!
2. When She Was The Only Black Face In The “Magnificent Seven”
3. Performing This Breathtaking Routine On The Beam
4. Performing Incredible Flips On The Uneven Bar
5. At the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games
6. Posing Alongside Her Team
7. When The US Olympic Team Won Gold At The ’96 Olympics
8. At The Sydney Olympic Games
9. Practicing Her Balance Beam Routine At Warmup Session For The 2000 US Olympic Team Trials
10. At The Olympic Women’s Compulsory Artistic Team trials at the Fleet Center
11. Performing This No Handed Back Walkover On The Balance Beam
12. On The Uneven Bars At The USA Gymnastics Nationals at the Louisiana Superdome
13. At The Budget Gymnastics Invitational
14. When She Earned A Spot On The 1996 US Women”s Gymnastics Olympic Team
15. At The 1995 Budget Gymnastics Invitational
16. At The US Gymnastics Olympics Trials at the Fleet Center in Boston
