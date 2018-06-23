From trashy to wacky — check out some of the wildest fashion moments in BET Awards history.
17 WTF Fashion Moments In BET Awards History
1. Trina definitely came a long way since 2000.
2. Solange’s style transformation is unmatched.
3. Thank God for Remy’s glow up!
4. Lil Mama, what was this hair?
5. Not for the BET Awards, sis.
6. We’ll let this one slide, Kim Whitley. For the culture.
7. Really, Tyrese?
8. Lil Kim has had better looks.
9. Trina strikes again
10. Sorry, Megan. This wasn’t even fashionable 14 yrs ago.
11. Pretty Ricky looked pretty hot in these get ups.
12. Yo Gotti looked as if he came straight off the block to the red carpet.
13. Holy Denim, MJB!
14. We LOVE Taraji! Just not this hair.
15. Before Jilly from Philly found her swag.
16. We kinda expect this from Cee-Lo now.
17. Lil Kim put it all on the line this year,
