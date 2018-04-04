Washington, D.C. riots of 1968 were six days of riots that erupted in Washington, D.C., following the assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968.
Aftermath Of The 1968 D.C. Riots Following The Assassination Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr [Photos]
30 photos Launch gallery
1. ‘Curfew After MLK Riots’
1 of 30
2. The Washington Post
2 of 30
3. SLUG: MLK/RIOTS INPUT DATE: 3/20/2008 PHOTOGRAPHER: MATTHEW L
3 of 30
4. Riots After MLK Assassination
4 of 30
5. Front page of The Washington Post, April 6, 1968 during the rio
5 of 30
6. Front page of The Washington Post, April 5, 1968 during the rio
6 of 30
7. SLUG: MLK/RIOTS INPUT DATE: 3/20/2008 PHOTOGRAPHER: MATTHEW L
7 of 30
8. Race Riots In Washington D.C.
8 of 30
9. Riot Aftermath
9 of 30
10. Riot in DC
10 of 30
11. Aftermath Of The 1968 Riots
11 of 30
12. Soldier standing guard in a Washington, D.C., street with the ruins of buildings that were destroyed during the riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., 8 April 1968. Photographer: Warren K Leffler.
12 of 30
13. Washington DC Race Riots
13 of 30
14. US-RACE RIOTS-WASHINGTON
14 of 30
15. US-RACE RIOTS-WASHINGTON
15 of 30
16. US-RACE RIOTS-WASHINGTON
16 of 30
17. Troops Patrol Washington, DC After Assassination of Martin Luther King
17 of 30
18. Washington, DC, After Riot
18 of 30
19. Downtown Washington After the Martin Luther King Riots
19 of 30
20. Soldiers in DC Sleep in Laundromat
20 of 30
21. 82nd Airborne Patrolling Washington, DC
21 of 30
22. Soldiers Guarding Capitol Building
22 of 30
23. Robert Kennedy Touring Washington Neighborhood
23 of 30
24. Robert Kennedy Touring Washington District After Fires
24 of 30
25. Robert Kennedy and Wife Ethel Touring Fire-Damaged Area of Washington
25 of 30
26. Robert F. Kennedy Touring Riot Damage
26 of 30
27. Robert F. Kennedy Visits Riot Scene in Washington DC
27 of 30
28. President Richard Nixon, George Romney and Walter Washington tour Neighborhood
28 of 30
29. Riot-Damaged Store
29 of 30
30. Aftermath of Washington Riots
30 of 30