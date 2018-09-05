20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram
Kendrick Sampson, who plays our new fave “Lyft Bae,” is everything we need for the third season of “Insecure.” Not only is he fine, but he’s also politically active and an all-around nice guy. Here are 20 times he killed it on the ‘Gram.
Turn the sound on ;) Make sure y’all go check out my @_supermamas podcast episode! I met these amazing women in Oaxaca and they want to use their platform more to bring about change. In this particular clip I’m talking about being fed up with politicians (esp on the liberal side) looking to the LEAST controversial issue to solve, which inevitably leaves out race. They look for “white” issues to solve first because they know white people will get on board and then they ask POC to help while prioritizing POC specific issues LAST if at all. We need bold, radical new leadership. #immigration #BlackLivesMatter #nobannowall “ #repost @_supermamas Happy (almost) 4th of July! 🎇When we think of this particular holiday, it’s all about backyard fun & fireworks. But considering our political climate today, we brought in actor, activist and our friend @kendrick38 on this show this week to speak on current issues (& more). Kendrick’s activism revolves around reforming the criminal justice & immigration system while advocating for intersectional racial justice as a whole. We talk about... ⚡️What it means to be an American POC today ⚡️Speaking to our kids about current political issues without “dumbing” it down ⚡️Being comfortable asking uncomfortable questions We basically felt more woke coming out of this interview 🤣 Listen on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts 🎧 #SuperMamas #SuperMamasPodcast #SuperPapacito “
Today I miss #Mexico 🇲🇽 I want to make it clear: THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH TRAVELING AND VACATIONING. I think it’s sometimes necessary. But let’s not continue the infamous legacy of this country, going into countries and stripping them of resources (even metaphysical resources) and then leaving them to handle problems that we helped to create. Let’s not use them for our happiness and then ignore the plight of immigrants in this country as it’s so easy to do. Right now, there are a bunch of people, immigrants, and allies campaigning at the California Capitol for #IMMIGRANTDay awareness! #HeretoStay Follow along through accounts like @undocumedia and stand up for justice.
Photo by @walkgoodetienne 👊🏽 Remember that actors/celebrities/artists are people too. They see your comments. Words hurt and have power, whether it’s on the internet or in person ...and Karma is a bitch. Check out my last post. Read the caption. 🖤✊🏽
#Repost 📸 @nate_taylor | check out my IG story, Highlights & Twitter (@kendrick38) for important news/actions to take to fight against police brutality and deportations/ICE. Let’s protect our black and brown communities as they are being targeted. (Also DM me if you know any talented Latinx/Afro-Latinx screenwriters who would be interested in collaborating with me on a project... 🙏🏽)
Sooooo for my birthday (and #InternationalWomensDay), TODAY I want to exercise your generosity muscles, for my gift I would love for you to donate to the work of great women activists doing the work to reform the criminal justice system. My birthday brunch benefit this weekend is dedicated to Essie Justice Group @essie4justice essiejusticegroup.org and the work they are doing to #EndMoneyBail and focus the conversation on the highly disproportionate effect on Women of Color! 🖤✊🏽 If you don’t agree with the work that these women are doing... don’t use that as an excuse to allow your generosity muscles to atrophy, donate to @justicelanow or @blmlosangeles or @undocumedia or @unitedwedream or any of the wonderful criminal justice reform causes and organizations that are fighting for human rights and doing the good work, fighting the good fight! ✊🏽🖤✊🏽 (P.S. if you know me personally and love me and haven’t received an invite for this weekend, text me. Have been having trouble with the invitation app that I’m using. 🙏🏽🖤) And this dope pic was taken by the amazing and talented @ninamduncan 🙌🏽❤️🙏🏽 #happyinternationalwomensday Thank you to my amazing mother for making me and raising me and to God for providing me with the beautiful soul that is her. 🙏🏽
Who’s ready for these Academy Awards... 🙋🏽♂️ #Throwback to @bulgariofficial @savethechildren Oscar event & one of my favorite jackets I’ve ever worn. 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 from @dsquared2 (styled by @karenraphael) #Oscars #AcademyAwards
Comment some of your favorite inspirational quotes that get you through chaotic times like these. And tag someone that you want to encourage. One of mine: “Maybe this darkness isn’t the darkness of the tomb, but the darkness of the womb.” - @valariekaur 🖤🙏🏽 P.S. This pic is from a selfie shoot that i had in the bathroom in Two Urban Licks in Atlanta. And I’m proud of it. ✊🏽😎 #BlackHistoryMonth
{SWIPE LEFT} Another Monday missing #México Interestingly enough, my second time seeing #BlackPanther brought up memories of my time with the Afro-Mexican Aleman family who hosted me in Costa Chica in rural #Oaxaca If you didn’t know, there is (and has been) a large and thriving black community in Mexico (which was not included on the census until 2016), like here they and the indigenous communities are the most oppressed. They are proud, and thriving and beautiful. #BlackHistoryMonth ✊🏽 Hoping all of those affected by the earthquake are okay. 🙏🏽 Especially, the Afro-Mexican community in Costa Chica that was so hospitable to me last month. And of course the Mixteco and other native (and non native) communities around Pinotepa where I’m told it was the strongest. These sunsets represent so much more than just the visual beauty for me. I have to make time to write about it. The diverse beauty of Mexico, people, hospitality, different cultures, food, activism, indigenous community, the black Mexican community etc (D.F. #CDMZ, #Puebla, #Cholula, Oaxaca De Juarez, Costa Chica, #PuertoEscondido, Zipolite, Mitla, Sierra Norte, Tlocolula, etc) was life changing. 🖤🙏🏽🙌🏽✊🏽
(SWIPE LEFT) From @cut50 : ”For 85% or more of incarcerated women, we shout "Me, Too." For all of the thousands of women – and men – behind bars, sexually assaulted by officers or staff, we shout "Me, Too." For all of the children who must go on without their mothers, victims of our society's willingness and insistence on turning away from accountability, we shout "Me, too." Our criminal justice system has held the dignity of its inhabitants' hostage for too long. Sexual abuse is one of its many symptoms. Are you with us in demanding #DignityForIncarceratedWomen ? --> DignityAct.org “ #MeToo #TimesUp. Did you know the overwhelming majority of women in prison are sexual assault survivors, yet male guards can strip search women and supervise them in washrooms? This is the Dignity campaign. And I’m wearing this t-shirt to support the men and women fighting to change that. Get your T-shirt at the link in my IG story!
Missing #Mexico 🇲🇽❤️ | Extraño México 🇲🇽❤️
SWIPE LEFT • That Devoe look tho... tonight! Mid season premiere, @cwtheflash 8/7c! And THEN stay tuned in to watch the season premiere of BLACK LIGHTNING! First black superhero family on TV. Fun fact @cress_williams, a few years ago, used to lead my small foodie church group and we would have BIG dinners every Wednesday. 😜 They were 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽pot luck, every one would contribute and LAUGH and of course.... eat . Good dude. Good heart. WATCH it. Plus @maraakil & @salimakil are just dope. 🙌🏽✊🏽❤️ #theflash #blacklightning #getlit ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Haven’t done this in a while... (trying to figure a way to reframe my #thotforacause hashtag after advice from a friend) BUT for NOW... this is my FRIDAY #THOTforacause post, SWIPE LEFT @tulsigabbard: Attorney General Sessions (🖕🏽) just put every state with policies of legalized medical and recreational marijuana on high alert, escalating the failed, so-called "War on Drugs." This means that millions more people in Hawai‘i and across the country will be at risk of arrest and federal prosecution - for possessing, using, or selling marijuana - even though it is legal and in accordance with the statutes of their state. It is time for Congress to seriously consider H.R. 1227, the Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act. This common-sense reform will give some relief to the millions of people and families who have been dragged into our broken criminal justice system and prevent lives from needless ruin in the future. Please add your name as a citizen cosponsor of the Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act. (Link in IG story) #blacklivesmatter #heretostay #marijuana (Note: this is how they continue to systemically oppress communities of color: legalize marijuana and allow certain people to get rich off of it while continuing to jail people (disproportionately people of color) and/or failing to pardon ppl for marijuana related charges/convictions and/or allowing them to participate in the newfound profit)
#TBT from @composuremag Praying for all those affected by the fires in CA... and rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico, Mexico & Houston. Sending love and light, and resources. Oh, and don’t for get about getting that Clean #DreamActNOW passed by Christmas. #HeretoStay (check out my Twitter timeline for more) Ohhhhh and did y’all hear about this Walter Scott Verdict?!? this is HUGE! 19-24 year for ex cop for shooting an unarmed black man for nothing aka murder on duty!! 😳✊🏽 That’s 1 down. This just ...doesn’t happen. We’ve got work to do. #Blacklivesmatter
#ThotForaCause Hat or no hat? 😜 FYI It’s my solidarity hat from the @iamanimmigrant campaign #iStandwithimmigrants #iamanimmigrant (thank you @thealist.us x @underarmour for the dope new gear 🙌🏽🖤😎) Quick note on immigration injustice... it’s not separate from criminal justice injustice, let’s not allow them to separate and divide our movements. Stand together. Fight together. ✊🏽 #justiceforALL
Me & @jaypharoah "Where the food at" face... 😒 Who's watching #WhiteFamous tonight?! 7:30 Robbie might have gotten himself into some trouble... 🤷🏽♂️😜 Gonna do my best to get some IG story BTS during the East Coast airing! Tune in!! 7:30 pm!
Check out my interview for @WWD magazine (link in IG story) 😜 Thanks for allowing me to rant about activism & entertainment, #WhiteFamous, Ida B. Wells and a shout out to @yvettenicolebrown! To finish out the advice that she gave me in the context of Muhammad Ali and the frustration of the criticism & backlash that comes with activism in entertainment, she said "If you save ONE life by the end of your life, it's all worth it." That gave me peace and completely changed my perspective on how much a life is worth. Thanks Yvette 🙏🏽❤️
✊🏽✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 action from @womensmarch "Please share widely! Do not give up. We need ALL hands on deck to keep fighting for #DACA. Do these 5 things NOW: 1. Tweet at the 9 AGs from Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada, South Carolina, West Virginia and Arkansas who are threatening to sue the federal government to end DACA. 2. Call and tweet at key members of Congress and demand that they publicly defend DACA. 3. Allies: share a story of how a DACA recipient has positively contributed to this country. Use the hashtag #DefendDACA. 4. On Tuesday morning, call the 9 AGs en masse. Ken Paxton (TX): 512-463-2100 Steve Marshall (AL): 334-242-7300 Leslie Rutledge (AR): 501-682-2007 Lawrence Wasden (ID): 208-334-2400 Derek Schmidt (KS): 785-296-2215 Jeff Landry (LA): 225-326-6079 Doug Peterson (NE): 402-471-2683 Alan Wilson (SC): 803-734-3970 Patrick Morrisey (WV): 304-558-2021 5. For the most up-to-date info on defending DACA, follow our friends @unitedwedream and sign up for alerts on defenddaca.com. LET’S BREAK THE INTERNET WITH LOVE AND SUPPORT FOR DACA." #NowthatIHaveYourAttention #ThotforaCause #HeretoStay
HOUSTON! SWIPE LEFT FOR PERTINENT updated INFORMATION from my last post (PLEASE READ) if you're in #FORTBENDCOUNTY or anywhere nearby (#MoCity #sugarland #Rosenberg) go to fbcoem.org and check the map to see if you're in a district that requires mandatory evacuation! Some are not listed. My mom has to evacuate and had a hard time figuring it out so do your research! Make calls! Quadruple check! Fort bend county office of emergency management: 281-342-6185 Brazos River is supposed to rise to crest at 59 FEET of water which can inundate up to 45% of the huge county! Be careful. And if you get stuck PLEASE don't go into the attic. SWIPE LEFT. Link to map of Red Cross shelters in my bio! @americanredcross In other news: While this tragedy is happening in my hometown #Houston - 45 with his "good luck" uses this as an opportune time to further oppress our communities and intimidate our right to protest. His new plan rolls back an Obama admin E.O. that provides things like grenade launchers, blocked armored vehicles, large-caliber weapons, ammunition and other heavy military equipment from being re-purposed from foreign battlefields to America's streets, given to local police forces. The EO was signed after Ferguson, to keep police from appearing as occupying armies in our communities. THIS is NOT GOOD. This is a step toward further extreme oppression & fascism. His focus, along with Sessions during this tragedy is building a wall and fully militarizing police to oppress our communities. We have a tragedy to worry about, but for him, business as usual. Despicable. 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 Praying. #WhiteSupremacyHouse #blacklivesmatter #HereToStay #Harvey #HurricaneHarvey Stay STRONG #Houston #Htown ✊🏽🙏🏽
