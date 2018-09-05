20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram

View this post on Instagram

Turn the sound on ;) Make sure y’all go check out my @_supermamas podcast episode! I met these amazing women in Oaxaca and they want to use their platform more to bring about change. In this particular clip I’m talking about being fed up with politicians (esp on the liberal side) looking to the LEAST controversial issue to solve, which inevitably leaves out race. They look for “white” issues to solve first because they know white people will get on board and then they ask POC to help while prioritizing POC specific issues LAST if at all. We need bold, radical new leadership. #immigration #BlackLivesMatter #nobannowall “ #repost @_supermamas Happy (almost) 4th of July! 🎇When we think of this particular holiday, it’s all about backyard fun & fireworks. But considering our political climate today, we brought in actor, activist and our friend @kendrick38 on this show this week to speak on current issues (& more). Kendrick’s activism revolves around reforming the criminal justice & immigration system while advocating for intersectional racial justice as a whole. We talk about... ⚡️What it means to be an American POC today ⚡️Speaking to our kids about current political issues without “dumbing” it down ⚡️Being comfortable asking uncomfortable questions We basically felt more woke coming out of this interview 🤣 Listen on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts 🎧 #SuperMamas #SuperMamasPodcast #SuperPapacito “