2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,cardi b

2. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,cardi b

3. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Chloe X Halle attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,chloe x halle

4. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,victor cruz – american football player,karrueche tran

5. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Algee Smith attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,algee smith

6. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Rita Ora attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,rita ora

7. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, and Nicole Tuck attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,concert,males,son,award,dj khaled,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,nicole tuck,asahd khaled

8. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Amber Rose attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,amber rose – model

9. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Nicki Minaj attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,rear view,award,incidental people,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,nicki minaj – performer

10. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Blac Chyna attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,blac chyna

11. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Erica Mena attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,rear view,award,looking over shoulder,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,erica mena,alternative pose

12. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Yandy Smith attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,yandy smith

13. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Juju attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards

14. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Ashanti attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,ashanti,mtv video music awards

15. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Safaree Samuels attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,safaree samuels

16. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Dascha Polanco attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,dascha polanco

17. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: DeJ Loaf attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,award,radio city music hall,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,dej loaf

18. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Kylie Jenner attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,new york city,music,concert,dress,award,radio city music hall,mini dress,awards ceremony,mtv video music awards,white dress,kylie jenner,tom ford – designer label,double breasted,white color