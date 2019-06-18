CLOSE
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet + Recap [PHOTOS]

Posted June 18, 2019

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last night, celebrating the best on-screen work of 2018 and 2019 (so far)! Netflix had the most nominations of any brand with 14 and walked away with two awards, “Best Kiss” for To All The Boys I Loved Before and “Most Frightful Performance” with Sandra Bullock winning for Bird Box.

The red carpet was PACKED with stars like Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Elisabeth Moss, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Melissa McCarthy, MJ Rodriguez, Shameik Moore, Storm Reid, Tessa Thompson and Tiffany Haddish all attending with host Zachary Levi of Shazam getting in a few digs at Ray J and others.

Bazzi and Lizzo delivered performances worth more than the price of admission, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took home the Generation Award and Jada Pinkett Smith was honored with the Trailblazer Award.

See below for a full list of winners + performances!

Best movie

“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
“Us”

Best show

“Big Mouth”
“Game of Thrones” *WINNER
“Riverdale”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best performance in a movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — “The Hate U Give”
Lady Gaga (Ally) — “A Star is Born” *WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”

Best performance in a show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — “Game of Thrones”
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — “Jane the Virgin”
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) — “The Chi”
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — “Captain Marvel”
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — “BlacKkKlansman”
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — “Game of Thrones”
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

Best villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — “Killing Eve”
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Josh Brolin (Thanos) — “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — “You”

Best kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — “Riverdale”
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — “Aquaman”
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — “Sex Education”
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” *WINNER
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — “Venom”

Reality royalty

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” *WINNER
“The Bachelor”
“The Challenge”
“Vanderpump Rules”

Best comedic performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”
Dan Levy (David Rose) — “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — “Big Mouth”
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — “Little”
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

Breakthough performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — “Five Feet Apart”
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — “Pose”
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — “Sex Education”
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” *WINNER

Best fight

“Avengers: Endgame” — Captain America vs. Thanos
“Captain Marvel” — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva *WINNER
“Game of Thrones” — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
“RBG” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
“WWE Wrestlemania” — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best real-life hero

Alex Honnold — “Free Solo”
Hannah Gadsby — “Nanette”
Roman Reigns — “WWE SmackDown”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “RBG” *WINNER
Serena Williams — “Being Serena”

Most frightened performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) — “Hereditary”
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — “The Curse of La Llorona”
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — “Halloween”
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box” *WINNER
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — “The Haunting of Hill House”

Best documentary

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”
“McQueen”
“Minding the Gap”
“RBG”
“Surviving R. Kelly” *WINNER

Best host

Gayle King — “CBS This Morning”
Nick Cannon — “Wild ‘n Out” *WINNER
Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”
RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Most meme-able moment

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” — The Lilo Dance
“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” — Ray J’s Hat
“RBG” — The Notorious RBG
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
“The Bachelor” — Colton Underwood jumps the fence *WINNER

Best musical moment

A Star is Born — “Shallow” *WINNER
Bohemian Rhapsody — Live Aid Concert
Captain Marvel — “Just a Girl”
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — “Masquerade”
On My Block — “Look at that Butt”
Riverdale — “Seventeen”
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — “Sunflower”
The Umbrella Academy — “I Think We’re Alone Now”

