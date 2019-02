The Best Moments From The NBA Dunk & Three-Point Contest

1. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: 2 Chainz attends the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,headshot,smiling,sport,males,sunglasses,basketball – sport,nba,incidental people,charlotte – north carolina,2 chainz,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

2. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) 2 Chainz, Quavo, and Meek Mill attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,four people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,candid,celebrity sightings,charlotte – north carolina,meek mill,2 chainz,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

3. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: J. Cole (L) attends the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,sport,basketball – sport,nba,incidental people,j. cole,charlotte – north carolina,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

4. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Quavo, Kenny Smith, 2 Chainz, and Shaquille O’Neal attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,four people,basketball – sport,nba,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,2 chainz,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

5. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: J. Cole attends the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,basketball – sport,nba,incidental people,full body isolated,j. cole,charlotte – north carolina,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

6. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Hamidou Diallo wins the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,looking at camera,smiling,sport,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,incidental people,winning,top – garment,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,slam dunk,graphic print,nike – designer label,at&t,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,light blue,spectrum center,hamidou diallo

7. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Hamidou Diallo (L) and Shaquille O’Neal attend the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,slam dunk,at&t,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,hamidou diallo

8. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Gucci Mane, Quavo, and 2 Chainz attend the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,gucci mane,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,slam dunk,at&t,2 chainz,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

10. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L) and Shaquille O’Neal attend the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,slam dunk,kareem abdul-jabbar,at&t,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

12. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Russell Westbrook, Hamidou Diallo, Raymond Felton, and Paul George pose after the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,portrait,sport,males,four people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,farm,slam dunk,at&t,russell westbrook,paul george – basketball player,raymond felton,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,hamidou diallo

13. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Shaquille O’Neal (C) and Dikembe Mutombo attend the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,three people,basketball – sport,nba,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,slam dunk,at&t,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dikembe mutombo

14. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Russell Westbrook (L) and J.Cole attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,square,j. cole,baseball cap,hooded shirt,charlotte – north carolina,graphic print,zipper,sweatshirt,russell westbrook,white color,black color,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

15. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, left, jokes with his fellow competitors following his round against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the skills challenge of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,skill,basketball – sport,nba,humor,competitive sport,following,charlotte – north carolina,all star,basketball guard,sacramento kings,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,atlanta hawks – basketball team,spectrum center,de’aaron fox,trae young

16. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Russell Westbrook (L) and J.Cole attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,j. cole,baseball cap,hooded shirt,charlotte – north carolina,graphic print,sweatshirt,russell westbrook,white color,black color,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

17. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Russell Westbrook (L) congradulates Hamidou Diallo after the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,males,three people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,slam dunk,at&t,russell westbrook,raymond felton,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,hamidou diallo

18. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: 2 Chainz attends the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,2 chainz,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

19. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Spike Lee (L) and Dennis Smith Jr. attend the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,spike lee,slam dunk,at&t,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dennis smith jr. – basketball player

20. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Dennis Smith Jr. attends the AT&T Slam Dunk during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,slam dunk,at&t,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dennis smith jr. – basketball player

21. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty Actor Chris Tucker sits courtside during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) vertical,photography,usa,celebration,actor,sport,sitting,nba,chris tucker,charlotte – north carolina,all star,courtside,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

22. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty NBA All-Star Stephen Curry peers up into the stands at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., prior to participating in the 3-point shooting competition during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,looking,competition,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

23. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty Actor Jamie Foxx, left, sits near Gabrielle Union, right and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, courtside during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,celebration,actor,sport,sitting,men,nba,gabrielle union,husband,charlotte – north carolina,all star,jamie foxx,courtside,close to,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dwyane wade – basketball player

24. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty Former NBA players Bruce Bowen, left and Dikembe Mutombo, center, joke with basketball legend George Gervin, right, during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,basketball – sport,athlete,nba,humor,charlotte – north carolina,all star,george gervin,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dikembe mutombo,bruce bowen

25. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, George Gervin, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dominique Wilkins attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,sport,males,four people,basketball – sport,nba,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,farm,kareem abdul-jabbar,george gervin,dominique wilkins,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

26. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty Director Spike Lee, left, jokes with NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo, right, during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,nba,film director,humor,charlotte – north carolina,all star,spike lee,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dikembe mutombo

27. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, George Gervin, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dominique Wilkins attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,farm,kareem abdul-jabbar,george gervin,dominique wilkins,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

28. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty NBA legend Julius Erving waves to others along courtside during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,nba,waving,julius erving,charlotte – north carolina,all star,courtside,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

29. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Dikembe Mutumbo, Dominique Wilkins, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Bill Russell, Julius Erving and Alonzo Mourning attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,basketball – sport,large group of people,nba,charles barkley,julius erving,charlotte – north carolina,bill russell – basketball player,kareem abdul-jabbar,alonzo mourning,dominique wilkins,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,dikembe mutombo

30. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty Rapper Gucci Mane, left, and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, sit courtside during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,celebration,rapper,sport,sitting,women,nba,gucci mane,wife,charlotte – north carolina,all star,courtside,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,keyshia ka’oir,spectrum center

31. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities Source:Getty Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield shoots a 3-pointer during the 2019 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) vertical,photography,usa,sport,basketball – sport,charlotte – north carolina,taking a shot – sport,basketball guard,sacramento kings,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,making a basket – scoring,buddy hield

32. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Bill Russell and Julius Erving attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,four people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charles barkley,julius erving,charlotte – north carolina,bill russell – basketball player,kareem abdul-jabbar,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

33. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: J. Cole attends the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,basketball – sport,nba,incidental people,shoe,full body isolated,j. cole,pants,hooded shirt,charlotte – north carolina,sock,all star,graphic print,black pants,white shoe,white color,black color,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

34. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) 2 Chainz, Quavo and Gucci Mane attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,gucci mane,charlotte – north carolina,all star,2 chainz,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

35. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) JD McCrary, Hasan Minhaj and Ludacris attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,ludacris,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba pro basketball,hasan minhaj,north carolina – us state,jd mccrary

36. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: J. Cole greets Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,males,females,three people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,greeting,j. cole,gabrielle union,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,dwyane wade – basketball player

37. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Dwayne Wade and Jamie Foxx at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,males,basketball – sport,nba,five people,charlotte – north carolina,jamie foxx,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,dwyane wade – basketball player

38. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Del Curry, Allie LaForce, Steph Curry and Seth Curry at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,charlotte – north carolina,stephen curry – basketball player,nba pro basketball,dell curry,north carolina – us state,seth curry,allie laforce

39. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Reggie Miller (L) and Spike Lee attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,all star,spike lee,reggie miller,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

40. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA РFEBRUARY 16: Meek Mill attends the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,sunglasses,basketball Рsport,nba,casual clothing,incidental people,full body isolated,jeans,embroidery,hooded shirt,charlotte Рnorth carolina,all star,meek mill,torn,zipper,appliqu̩,weathered,ripped jeans,black color,nba pro basketball,north carolina Рus state

41. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Blake Griffin helps a dunk at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,sport,males,assistance,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,incidental people,charlotte – north carolina,all star,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,blake griffin – basketball player

42. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,males,females,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,gabrielle union,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,dwyane wade – basketball player

43. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Spike Lee talks to Dwayne Wade at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,talking,males,two people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,all star,spike lee,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,dwyane wade – basketball player

44. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Fat Joe, Shawn ‘Pecas’ Costner, and 2 Chainz attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,three people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,fat joe,2 chainz,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

45. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 16: Quavo and Gabrielle Union attend the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,females,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,gabrielle union,charlotte – north carolina,all star,quavious marshall,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state

46. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Fat Joe, Spike Lee, 2 Chainz, and Shawn ‘Pecas’ Costner attend the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,males,four people,basketball – sport,nba,three quarter length,charlotte – north carolina,spike lee,fat joe,2 chainz,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

47. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Curry (R) of the Golden State Warriors is introduced before the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) photography,full length,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,charlotte – north carolina,all star,golden state warriors,stephen curry – basketball player,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,2019

48. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Danny Green #14 of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball during the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,taking a shot – sport,danny green – basketball player,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,toronto raptors – basketball team,spectrum center,2019,making a basket – scoring

49. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Shaquille O’Neal (L) attends the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) photography,full length,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,2019

50. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media after receiving the trophy for the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) photography,full length,horizontal,usa,the media,sport,talking,basketball – sport,boston celtics,receiving,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,jayson tatum,2019

51. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Dell Curry, Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors, and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers talk to the media during the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) photography,full length,horizontal,usa,the media,sport,talking,basketball – sport,charlotte – north carolina,all star,portland trail blazers,golden state warriors,stephen curry – basketball player,nba pro basketball,dell curry,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,seth curry,2019

52. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media after receiving the trophy for the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) photography,full length,horizontal,usa,the media,sport,talking,basketball – sport,boston celtics,receiving,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,jayson tatum,2019

53. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,taking a shot – sport,golden state warriors,stephen curry – basketball player,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,2019,making a basket – scoring

54. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers participates in the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,los angeles lakers,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba skills challenge,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,kyle kuzma,2019

55. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kemba Walker (C) of the Charlotte Hornets and Danny Green #14 of the Toronto Raptors participate in the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) photography,full length,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,charlotte – north carolina,all star,charlotte hornets,milwaukee bucks,contest,kemba walker,danny green – basketball player,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,toronto raptors – basketball team,spectrum center,2019,khris middleton

56. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Curry (L) of the Golden State Warriors is introduced before the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,charlotte – north carolina,all star,golden state warriors,stephen curry – basketball player,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,2019

57. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics participates in the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,boston celtics,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba skills challenge,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,jayson tatum,2019

58. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics participates in the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,boston celtics,charlotte – north carolina,all star,nba skills challenge,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,jayson tatum,2019

59. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,boston celtics,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,taking a shot – sport,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,jayson tatum,2019,making a basket – scoring

60. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Danny Green #14 of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball during the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,taking a shot – sport,danny green – basketball player,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,toronto raptors – basketball team,spectrum center,2019,making a basket – scoring

61. NBA All-Star practice Source:Getty Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder leaps over NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in the AT&T Slam Dunk contest during the All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) vertical,photography,usa,celebration,sport,jumping,nba,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,all star,contest,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,oklahoma city thunder – basketball team,spectrum center,hamidou diallo

62. Celebrities Attend The 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Shaquille O’Neal and 2 Chainz play play pop-a-shot before the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during the 2019 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,males,medium group of people,basketball – sport,nba,shaquille o’neal,sports activity,charlotte – north carolina,2 chainz,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center

63. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Dennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,new york knicks,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dennis smith jr. – basketball player,2019

64. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Hamidou Diallo #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks the ball during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,oklahoma city thunder – basketball team,spectrum center,2019,hamidou diallo

65. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) photography,full length,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,charlotte hornets,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,miles bridges,2019

66. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Dennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,new york knicks,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dennis smith jr. – basketball player,2019

67. AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Source:Getty The New York Knicks’ Dennis Smith Jr., dunks over entertainer J. Cole, after Cole threw the ball up in the air, during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,throwing,ball,j. cole,performer,charlotte – north carolina,new york knicks,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,dennis smith jr. – basketball player

69. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Hamidou Diallo #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks the ball during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,oklahoma city thunder – basketball team,spectrum center,2019,hamidou diallo

70. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Jason Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks the ball during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,atlanta hawks – basketball team,spectrum center,2019

72. AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Source:Getty The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O’Neal during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,shaquille o’neal,charlotte – north carolina,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,oklahoma city thunder – basketball team,spectrum center,hamidou diallo

73. AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Source:Getty The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo hangs on the rim after dunking over Shaquille O’Neal during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,shaquille o’neal,hanging,charlotte – north carolina,at the edge of,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,oklahoma city thunder – basketball team,spectrum center,hamidou diallo

75. NBA All-Star 2019 Source:Getty CHARLOTTE, USA – FEBRUARY 16: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball during the 2019 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) photography,full length,horizontal,usa,sport,basketball – sport,ball,charlotte – north carolina,all star,charlotte hornets,slam dunk,nba pro basketball,north carolina – us state,spectrum center,miles bridges,2019