On Sunday night, Black celebs hit Las Vegas to celebrate the legacy of Don Cornelius for BET’s 2019 Soul Train Awards.

The entertaining awards show, hosted by BFFs Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, celebrated the best in soul, hip-hop, R&B, and gospel music. From how the ladies opened the show, it was clear they were there to have fun! Oh, and peep our fave Mj Rodriguez showing the ladies how ballroom is done!

In addition, plenty of celebs showed up and showed out on the red carpet, stunting in their finest fashions. So from Issa Rae to Skai Jackson to Yolanda Adams, here are the fiercest lewks of the night:

Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com