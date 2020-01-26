RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys

Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keys hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet.
Take a look at all this slayage:
***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night.
1. Lauren LondonSource:Getty
2. Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom, sister Samantha Smith, wife Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s grand mother Margaret BouffeSource:Getty
3. LizzoSource:WENN
4. LizzoSource:WENN
5. LizzoSource:Getty
6. LizzoSource:Getty
Let’s peep her perfectly beat face up close.
7. LizzoSource:Getty
This white mink wrap is giving us life!
8. Issa RaeSource:Getty
9. Issa RaeSource:Getty
10. Billy PorterSource:Getty
11. Billy PorterSource:Getty
12. Billy PorterSource:Getty
13. Jo’zzySource:Getty
14. Aymée NuviolaSource:WENN
15. Nikita DragunSource:Getty
16. H.E.R.Source:Getty
17. H.E.R.Source:Getty
18.Source:WENN
19.Source:WENN
20. Esperanza SpaldingSource:Getty
21. Esperanza SpaldingSource:Getty
22. Esperanza SpaldingSource:Getty
23. DreezySource:Getty
24. DreezySource:Getty
25. YolaSource:WENN
Best New Artist nominee, Yola, is definitely pretty in pink.
26. Guapdad 4000Source:Getty
A du-rag with a train…this is a first!
27. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
28. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X