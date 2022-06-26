HomeCelebrity News

2022 BET Awards: Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS]

It’s time for the 2022 BET Awards! It’s one of the hottest nights in hip hop and the celebs are hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles!

Some of our favs are popping out in bold statement pieces, while others are giving a subtle slay.

Either way, we love to see all of it! Check out some of the red carpet looks below!

Tell us, who’s your fav or the night?

1. 2022 BET Awards – India Love

2022 BET Awards - India Love Source:Getty

2. BET Awards 2022 – Marsai Martin

BET Awards 2022 - Marsai Martin Source:Getty

3. BET Awards 2022 – Zachary Larson

BET Awards 2022 - Zachary Larson Source:Getty

4. 2022 BET Awards – DDG and Halle Bailey

2022 BET Awards - DDG and Halle Bailey Source:Getty

5. BET Awards 2022 – Jason Lee and Tamar Braxton

BET Awards 2022 - Jason Lee and Tamar Braxton Source:Getty

6. BET Awards 2022 – Blac Chyna

BET Awards 2022 - Blac Chyna Source:Getty

7. BET Awards 2022 – Coco Jones

BET Awards 2022 - Coco Jones Source:Getty

8. BET Awards 2022 – Janelle Monáe

BET Awards 2022 - Janelle Monáe Source:Getty

9. BET Awards 2022 – LeToya Luckett

BET Awards 2022 - LeToya Luckett Source:Getty

10. BET Awards 2022 – Bleu

BET Awards 2022 - Bleu Source:Getty

11. BET Awards 2022 – Summer Walker

BET Awards 2022 - Summer Walker Source:Getty

12. 2022 BET Awards – LisaRaye McCoy

2022 BET Awards - LisaRaye McCoy Source:Getty

13. BET Awards 2022 – Ari Lennox

BET Awards 2022 - Ari Lennox Source:Getty

14. BET Awards 2022 – Lil Uzi Vert

BET Awards 2022 - Lil Uzi Vert Source:Getty

15. 2022 BET Awards – Keke Palmer

2022 BET Awards - Keke Palmer Source:Getty

16. 2022 BET Awards – Rick Ross

2022 BET Awards - Rick Ross Source:Getty

17. 2022 BET Awards – Nyonisela Sioh and NeNe Leakes

2022 BET Awards - Nyonisela Sioh and NeNe Leakes Source:Getty

18. 2022 BET Awards – Big Freedia

2022 BET Awards - Big Freedia Source:Getty

19. 2022 BET Awards – Mary J. Blige

2022 BET Awards - Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

20. 2022 BET Awards – Ne-Yo

2022 BET Awards - Ne-Yo Source:Getty

21. BET Awards 2022 – Ella Mai

BET Awards 2022 - Ella Mai Source:Getty

22. 2022 BET Awards – French Montana

2022 BET Awards - French Montana Source:Getty

23. BET Awards 2022 – Chloe Bailey

BET Awards 2022 - Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

24. BET Awards 2022 – Ari Fletcher

BET Awards 2022 - Ari Fletcher Source:Getty

25. BET Awards 2022 – Kandi Burruss

BET Awards 2022 - Kandi Burruss Source:Getty

26. BET Awards 2022 – Erica Banks

BET Awards 2022 - Erica Banks Source:Getty

27. BET Awards 2022 – Princess Love and Ray J

BET Awards 2022 - Princess Love and Ray J Source:Getty
