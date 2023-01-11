The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2023 Golden Globes

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Golden Globes started with a bang.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was the host, and his typical irreverent humor was on display right out of the gate. He started by referencing the moment he received a call from Golden Globes producer Stephen Hill asking him to take on the big gig, despite feeling like he only got the job because he’s Black.

“I was like, ‘Whoa,’ All right, one minute you’re making tea at home. The next, you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization,” he recalled. “I’ll catch everyone in the room up. This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which, I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will.”

Carmichael even revealed that he snatched $500,000 for the gig as he spoke to the crowd about his moral dilemma of hosting the show.

But aside from his stark honesty, the comedian also got off several outfits, including an interesting beaded vest from Bode, a pink suit, and a textured double-breasted suit from Atelier Cillian.

But hey, what would you expect from the man who wore a fur coat and no shirt to the 2022 Emmys to emulate Puff Daddy?

Check out some of the other good (and bad) ‘fits spotted at the 2023 Golden Globes below:

