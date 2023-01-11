The 2023 Golden Globes started with a bang.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was the host, and his typical irreverent humor was on display right out of the gate. He started by referencing the moment he received a call from Golden Globes producer Stephen Hill asking him to take on the big gig, despite feeling like he only got the job because he’s Black.
“I was like, ‘Whoa,’ All right, one minute you’re making tea at home. The next, you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization,” he recalled. “I’ll catch everyone in the room up. This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which, I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will.”
Carmichael even revealed that he snatched $500,000 for the gig as he spoke to the crowd about his moral dilemma of hosting the show.
But aside from his stark honesty, the comedian also got off several outfits, including an interesting beaded vest from Bode, a pink suit, and a textured double-breasted suit from Atelier Cillian.
But hey, what would you expect from the man who wore a fur coat and no shirt to the 2022 Emmys to emulate Puff Daddy?
Check out some of the other good (and bad) ‘fits spotted at the 2023 Golden Globes below:
The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2023 Golden Globes was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. Eddie MurphySource:Getty
When you’re a legend, and the award show you’re attending is honoring you, you can keep it simple.
So that’s exactly what Eddie Murphy did when it came to the Golden Globes when he showed up in an all-black outfit. He even skipped the tie to keep things a bit more casual and rocked his signature pair of black frames.
2. Tyler James WilliamsSource:Getty
Since being catapulted back into the spotlight for his role as Gregory in Abbott Elementary, Tyler James Williams hasn’t been afraid to go off the deep end with his ‘fits when he officially steps out. So for the Golden Globes, the only thing traditional about his stylings was that he wore a suit. He opted for a single-color tie dye pattern with wide-legged pants and what looks like a cropped blazer. He then paired it with simple black boots and a white button-up.
3. Donald GloverSource:Getty
FX’s Atlanta may not have nabbed any awards, but the show’s creator, Donald Glover, still showed out on the red carpet.
Is he rocking a white silk robe with matching pants? We’re not completely sure, but Glover came through as relaxed as possible and paired his elevated Saint Laurent robe with a black jacket and matching shoes. He set the outfit off with a set of gold chains as well.
4. Billy PorterSource:Getty
If you’re wondering who’s going to bring the masculine and feminine energy come award season, look no further than Billy Porter.
This time he brought that energy by wearing a hot pink velvet tuxedo from Christian Siriano that transforms into a flowing gown. He finished the ‘fit with a glammed-out pair of silver platform heels that only he could pull off.
5. Jerrod Carmichael
Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael made sure to make several statements during the 2023 Golden Globes; with his brutally honest monologue filled with crude jokes, and the outfits he rocked through the ceremony as he played host.
One of the most interesting included a traditional white button-up and black pants, paired with a fully-beaded Bode vest from the label’s fall 2022 collection.