93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA has revealed the unofficial list of participants for the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Indianapolis.

The four players expected to participate in the contest are listed below.

Also See:

NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024

2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup

NBA 3-Point Contest Lineup 2024

2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest Lineup was originally published on 1075thefan.com