What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy Awards

The who’s who of Hollywood attended the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 10th, 2024 to celebrate everything that encompasses film.
Some of the winners of the night were Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress, Robert Downy Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, and American Fiction for Best Adapted Screenplay. Celebs like Billie Eilish, Colman Domingo, America Ferrera, and Ryan Gosling to name a few all made appearances on the red carpet wearing head-turning looks.
Check out what your favorite celebrities wore to the 96th Academy Awards.
1. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Dwayne Johnson wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
2. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Becky G custom Vera Wang at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
3. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Billie Eilish wore Chanel at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
4. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Camila Alves wore Versace at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
5. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Sterling K. Brown wore a black tuxedo with satin trim at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
6. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Fran Drescher wore custom Ami Paris at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
7. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Issa Rae wore custom Ami Paris at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
8. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Robert Downey, Jr. wore a black tuxedo with boot-cut pants, and Susan Downey a scoop neck black gown at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
9. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Emily Blunt wore Schiaparelli at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
10. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wore custom Louis Vuitton at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
11. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union wore Carolina Herrera and Dwyane Wadewore Atelier Versace at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
12. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Laverne Cox wore Christina Pacelli at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
13. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
William Belleau wore a black tuxedo and a bolo tie at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
14. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Colman Domingo wore Louis Vuitton and cowboy boots at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
15. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Zendaya wore custom Giorgio Armani at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
16. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Ariana Grande attends wore custom Giambatista Valli at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
17. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Erika Alexander wore Christian Ciriano at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
18. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Ava DuVernay wore custom Louis Vuitton at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
19. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
America Ferrera Versace at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
20. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Anya Taylor-Joy wore custom Christian Dior at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
21. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Melissa McCarthy wore a red and pink gown with balloon sleeves at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
22. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Ryan Gosling wore a black shawl color tuxedo with an open shirt at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
23. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Michelle Yeoh Balenciaga at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
24. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Kristy Scott wore Tony Ward at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
25. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Sandra Hüller wore Schiparelli at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
26. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo wore custom Louis Vuitton at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
27. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Hailee Steinfeld wore Elie Saab at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
28. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Eva Longoria wore Tamara Ralph at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
29. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Vanessa Hudgens premiered her baby bump wearing Vera Wang at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
30. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Margot Robbie wore Versace at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
31. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o wore Giorgio Armani at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
32. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
33. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Carrie Mulligan wore Carey Mulligan at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
34. What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
