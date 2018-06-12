London Fashion Week Mens’ brought us everything from easy fitting button downs perfect for work or office as well as patterns like florals and stylish stripes. If you missed it, we recapped some of the best looks to inspire the man in your lifes’ work or play style. The Black male models proved that melanin always makes fashion look better. Click through our gallery to see them slaying on the runway. In advance: you’re welcome.

21 Fashionable Photos Of Melanin Filled Male Models Killin’ It At London Fashion Week Men’s was originally published on hellobeautiful.com