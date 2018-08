1. Meet Macee Legree

In a time when most instafamous fashionistas can fit into one racially ambiguous mold, Macee Legree is representing for dark skin women and women with real bodies. We’re currently obsessed with the chocolate beauty, who’s serves us style and motherhood in one fabulous Instagram feed. Scroll through this gallery of her finest photos.