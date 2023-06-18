Celebrity News

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

Published on June 18, 2023

In a stunning display of love and support, rapper 21 Savage makes headlines as he surprised fans by bringing out his rumored girlfriend, the talented rapper Latto, to perform at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 concert. It is safe to safe Big Latto had to Put it all on da floor!

Check out the photos below

1. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

2. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

3. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

4. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

5. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

6. Latto and Cardi B Perform at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto and Cardi B Perform at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

7. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

8. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

9. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

10. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

11. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

12. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

13. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

14. Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

15. Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1
