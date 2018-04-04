April 4th is Vitamin C Day and to celebrate we’re sharing 25 of the best vitamin c infused hair and beauty products. We all know this vitamin can work it’s magic on a cold, but did you know it can also work miracles on your skin? From bargain finds as low as $5 to splurges that can break the bank, we have options for every budget. Do you have a favorite Vitamin C product? Let us know below!
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair And Beauty Products
1. Ethique In Your Face Face Cleansing Bar
2. Arbonne RE9 Advanced® Age-Defying Neck Cream
3. Merle Norman Brilliant-C Moisturizer
4. The Mane Choice Manetabolism Plus Vitamins
5. Jane Iredale BeautyPrep™ Face Toner
6. G.M. Collin Vital C 10% + Peptides Serum
7. Amarth Wonder Cream
8. Hydropeptide LumaPro-C
9. It’s A 10 Haircare Miracle Moisture Shampoo
10. Urbanskin RX Super C Brightening Serum
11. Kiehl’s Powerful Strength Line Reducing Complex
12. Paula’s Choice
13. iS Clinical GenexC Serum
14. Orgaid Vitamin C & Revitalizing Organic Sheet Mask
15. Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
16. Glossier Super Glow
17. Lumene Valo Vitamin C Glow Refresh Hydrating Mist
18. Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
19. Urban Skin RX VitalEyez + C Serum
20. Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream
21. Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
22. Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum
23. InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum
24. The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%
25. The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturizer
