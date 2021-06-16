Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon

CLOSE
Tupac Amaru Shakur, born in Harlem, New York on this date in 1971, is considered by many to be one of the most influential artists of all time. 25 years after his death, his legacy continues to resonate with Hip-Hop fans around the globe. The rapper, actor, poet and activist would have been 50 years old today: In honor of his artistic contributions, check out this gallery of rare photos and videos from his short but impactful life.
1. Tupac Shakur attends “Cowboy Noir – Red Rock West” Party in 1994Source:Getty
2. Pac attends Minority Motion Picture Awards in 1993Source:Getty
3. Tupac and Ice-T
4. Tupac with his mother Afeni ShakurSource:WENN
5. Tupac leaves a New York City courtroomSource:Getty
6. Tupac & cast on the set of ‘Juice’Source:WENN
7. Tupac with his sister SekywaSource:WENN
8. Tupac Shakur when he was a kidSource:WENN
9. Interview at Death Row
10. Pac in a record store
11. Photo of Pac on the night he was shot – Sept 1996
12. Pac & Biggie together
13. A young Pac with boombox
14. Milan Fashion Week 1996
15. Pac with a fan in 96
16. Young Tupac at Christmas
17. Pac circa 1991
18. Interview with Tanya Hart
19. Young Pac with a group of kids
20. Pac as a child
21. Thoughts on Donald Trump
22. Puffy and Tupac
23. Rosie Perez and Tupac
24. Tupac with friends
25. Vibe Magazine’s Lost Tupac Interview
26. Tupac outside NYC courtroom
27. ‘Above the Rim’ Interview
28. Conversation with Uncle Luke
29. On the set of ‘Poetic Justice’
30. Tupac’s final birthday
