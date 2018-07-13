Here’s to melanin magic dripping all award season long.
30 Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This Year’s Emmy Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com
30 Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This Year’s Emmy Awards
30 photos Launch gallery
1. Issa Rae
1 of 30
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
2 of 30
3. John Legend
3 of 30
4. Sterling K. Brown
4 of 30
5. Tiffany Haddish
5 of 30
6. Katt Williams
6 of 30
7. Dave Chappelle
7 of 30
8. Anthony Anderson
8 of 30
9. Jeffrey Wright
9 of 30
10. Ru Paul
10 of 30
11. Trevor Noah
11 of 30
12. Samira Wiley
12 of 30
13. Regina King
13 of 30
14. Thandie Newton
14 of 30
15. Donald Glover
15 of 30
16. Chloe Arnold
16 of 30
17. Zazie Beetz
17 of 30
18. Leslie Jones
18 of 30
19. Tituss Burgess
19 of 30
20. Brian Tyree Henry
20 of 30
21. Kenan Thompson
21 of 30
22. Letitia Wright
22 of 30
23. Viola Davis
23 of 30
24. Cicely Tyson
24 of 30
25. Ron Cephas Jones
25 of 30
26. Maya Rudolph
26 of 30
27. Wanda Sykes
27 of 30
28. W. Kamau Bell
28 of 30
29. Brandon Victor Dixon
29 of 30
30. Adina Porter
30 of 30