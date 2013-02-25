31 Things Quvenzhane Wallis Thinks About Hollywood

Posted February 25, 2013

Leave a comment

31 Things Quvenzhane Wallis Thinks About Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Quvenzhane Wallis Dancing

Quvenzhane Wallis Dancing

2. Quvenzhane Wallis With Susan Sarandon

Quvenzhane Wallis With Susan Sarandon

3. Quvenzhane Wallis With “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” Director Benh Zeitlin

Quvenzhane Wallis With “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” Director Benh Zeitlin

4. Quvenzhane Wallis At The NAACP Awards

Quvenzhane Wallis At The NAACP Awards

5. Quvenzhane Wallis With Bradley Cooper & Naomi Watts

Quvenzhane Wallis With Bradley Cooper & Naomi Watts

6. Quvenzhane Wallis At The Director’s Guild Awards

Quvenzhane Wallis At The Director’s Guild Awards

7. Quvenzhane Wallis Posing At “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” Photo Call

Quvenzhane Wallis Posing At “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” Photo Call

8. Quvenzhane Wallis With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Emayatzy Corinealdi & Elie Fanning At Variety Studio Awards Edition

Quvenzhane Wallis With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Emayatzy Corinealdi & Elie Fanning At Variety Studio Awards Edition

9. Quvenzhane Wallis At The Hollywood Film Awards Gala

Quvenzhane Wallis At The Hollywood Film Awards Gala

10. Quvenzhane Wallis At The Oscar Nominee Luncheon

Quvenzhane Wallis At The Oscar Nominee Luncheon

11. Quvenzhane Wallis At “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” Screening

Quvenzhane Wallis At “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” Screening

12. Quvenzhane Wallis Shaking Hands With Steven Spielberg

Quvenzhane Wallis Shaking Hands With Steven Spielberg

13. Quvenzhane Wallis At The Critics Choice Awards

Quvenzhane Wallis At The Critics Choice Awards

14. Quvenzhane Wallis At The Oscars Nominee Luncheon

Quvenzhane Wallis At The Oscars Nominee Luncheon

15. Quvenzhane Wallis Chatting With Jennifer Lawrence

Quvenzhane Wallis Chatting With Jennifer Lawrence

16. Quvenzhane Wallis With Samuel L. Jackson

Quvenzhane Wallis With Samuel L. Jackson

17. Quvenzhane Wallis With Her Mother

Quvenzhane Wallis With Her Mother

18. Quvenzhane Wallis With A Pink Puppy Purse

Quvenzhane Wallis With A Pink Puppy Purse

19. Quvenzhane At The Wrap’s Awards Season Screening

Quvenzhane At The Wrap’s Awards Season Screening

20. Quvenzhane Wallis With Kevin Hart

Quvenzhane Wallis With Kevin Hart

21. Quvenzhane Wallis At The 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Quvenzhane Wallis At The 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards

22. Quvenzhane Wallis With Halle Berry

Quvenzhane Wallis With Halle Berry

23. Quvenzhane Wallis At Pre-Academy Style Lounge

Quvenzhane Wallis At Pre-Academy Style Lounge

24. Quvenzhane Wallis At The 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Quvenzhane Wallis At The 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards

25. Quvenzhane Wallis At The 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Quvenzhane Wallis At The 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards

26. Quvenzhane Wallis At The 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Quvenzhane Wallis At The 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards

27. Quvenzhane Wallis With Zoe Saldana

Quvenzhane Wallis With Zoe Saldana

28. Quvenzhane Wallis With Steve Harvey & Dwight Henry

Quvenzhane Wallis With Steve Harvey & Dwight Henry

29. Quvenzhane Wallis At Sundance

Quvenzhane Wallis At Sundance

30. Quvenzhane Wallis With Steve Gilula, Dwight Henry & Benh Zeitlin

Quvenzhane Wallis With Steve Gilula, Dwight Henry & Benh Zeitlin

31. Quvenzhane Wallis Doing Interviews At The Oscars

Quvenzhane Wallis Doing Interviews At The Oscars

32. Quvenzhane Wallis Dancing At “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” After Party

Quvenzhane Wallis Dancing At “Beasts Of The Southern Wild” After Party
Leave a comment
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close