5 Fun Makeup Looks That Will Having You Ready For A Quarantined Halloween

Is Halloween canceled this year? With the Covid pandemic causing the world to postpone major holidays, who knows if Halloween parties will be a thing. While cities like Miami and Atlanta haven’t shied away from hosting big fetes that aren’t socially distant, the majority of folks are erring on the side of caution.

Through the pandemic we learned that even if the world shuts down, we would find a creative way to celebrate anyway. You can expect to see lots of tamed Halloween celebrations this year. Get ready to play dress up from the comforts of your own living room. I know it doesn’t sound like much fun, but think of all the money you’ll save! This year, Zoom parties will redirect the attention from your costume to your face.

Makeup artist Ace Hawkins has major skills when it comes to developing fun, creative costume looks. Ace has approximately 5 years experience as a professional makeup artist so she knows a thing or two about creating defined, detailed looks. While these themed costumes require some skill, with imagination you can execute them too.

We’ve never experienced a Halloween like this before. Don’t let Covid take you out of the holiday spirit. With the help of Ace Hawkins, we’re hitting you with 5 Halloween looks you can slay from your living room.

