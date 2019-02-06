5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019

The top of 2019 is off to a rocky start, but we have a lot of faith in the films on the horizon. From Taraji P. Henson’s hilarious comedy “What Men Want” to “US” and a the galactic event that is “Captain Marvel,” here’s a few blockbuster flicks we’re looking forward to.

1. “What Men Want” Taraji P. Henson stars in the wicked and raunchy “What Men Want,” a reimagined version of Mel Gibson’s classic “What Women Want.” Taraji is wildly funny in the comedy that also stars Erykah Badu, Aldis Hodge and Tracy Morgan. As a undervalued sports agent, Taraji stumbles upon a psychic who gives her unprecedented powers that ultimately take her career to the next level. “The Sun Is Also a Star,” hits theaters nationwide February 8, 2019.

2. “Little” The #blackgirlmagic overfloweth in this light-hearted comedy starring Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Marsai Martin. Regina Hall plays a nonsense executive whose world gets turned upside down when she is transported into Marsai’s little body. With her assistant Issa’s help, she manages to keep her job (or at least it seems). “Little” hits theaters April 12.

3. “Us” The trailer for Jordan Peele’s follow-up thriller to the critically-acclaimed “Get Out” is even scarier than we could imagine. Lupita N’yongo plays Adelaide Wilson, who returns home to her childhood home with her family where they are haunted past traumas. “Us” hits theaters nationwide March 22, 2019.

4. “The Sun Is Also A Star” Yara Shahidi stars in this romantic millennial flick about two teens who fall in love “over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City.” Time is against the college-bound duo, who crossed paths by fate. Shahidi’s character Natasha Kingsley is only in the country for 24 hours, but Daniel Bae (played by Charles Melton) is determined to make her fall in love with him. “The Sun Is Also a Star,” hits theaters nationwide May 17, 2019.