5 Must Haves From Brandon Blackwood’s ‘Brandie Collection’

Brandon Blackwood had turned his talents towards Barbiecore. The designer dropped the Brandie collection, offering some of his signature designs in pink. It has a unique retro aesthetic centers on Black women, and we are here for it!
The collection features bags in various shades, shapes, textures, and finishes. Shoppers can choose from hand-knitted leathers, studded crystals, sun-protective fabrics, crocodile embossed suede, and cracked metallics. There are pastel minks, acrylic marbles, miniature duffles, and several hardware options.
No matter what kind of “Brandie” you are, you will find something to tote as you take on the day!
“Brandie” also offers different types of products. It includes shoes, swim separates, and sunglasses. The swimwear even has UPF 30 protective fabric that will help protect melanin as you soak up some sun.
Blackwood constantly surprises fans by creating unexpected drops, new themes, and one-of-one creations. His designs are a favorite among other celebrities like Beyoncé and Saweetie.
After rising to fame by creating a series of “it bags,” he shocked everyone by creating a custom gown for Sheryl Lee Ralph. She accepted her (seriously belated) Emmy in 2022 in the brand’s first dress, immediately elevating the brand’s rising stature. Blackwood followed up his first few successes with a fun swim collection called BB Swim that continues to expand.
He previously dropped a 420 collection and even partnered with Starbucks on slings to help you tuck your hydration.
See what he is serving up with the Brandie collection below.
1. Cowprint Kendrick TrunkSource:Brandon Blackwood LLC
The cow print version of the Kendrick trunk is one of Brandon Blackwood’s most coveted handbags. It frequently sells out. The designer included a bubblegum pink version that has all of the drama of the original with an extra dash of pluck.
2. Bamboo Card HolderSource:Brandon Blackwood LLC
Brandon’s door-knocker-style bag is infamous. The bamboo tote he created is a staple in every girl’s closet. Its matching card holder is now available in signature bubblegum pink and signature black.
3. Ruched Swim SkirtSource:Brandon Blackwood LLC
This swim bottom is versatile and can be worn with the logo bikini top from the same collection or the more daring bikini top from the same collection.
4. Harlow MuleSource:Brandon Blackwood LLC
Every doll needs a pair of heels they can slip their arches into. These dreamy hot pink satin shoes fit the bill perfectly.
5. ESR ToteSource:Brandon Blackwood LLC
The collection includes a hot pink version of the bag that puts the brand on the map in a durable and summer-friendly fabric.
