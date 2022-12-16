93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The power of social media is undeniable, especially in the music industry. It’s no secret Gen Z and TikTok are responsible for a lot of songs going viral with dances and challenges.

Related: 22 Trending TikTok Sounds of 2022

In fact, record labels are more attracted to artists that have the the appeal of the viral TikTok sound. There have been several throwback songs that have resurfaced and made a significant comeback on the charts decades later! As we wrap up 2022 we are highlighting 5 Throwback songs that made a comeback on TikTok in 2022!

Related:Year In Viral: The 22 Messiest Social Media Moments of 2022

5 Throwback Songs That Made a Comeback on TikTok 2022 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com