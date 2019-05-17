It’s no surprise that 50 Cent is not one to shy away from a shouting match, and Instagram has become the new haven to hold these shouting matches. As a matter of fact, hip hop purists will remember that Fif came in the game hollerin, ruffling feathers all across the rap world when he dropped How to Rob in 2007, a song that basically was a diss to everybody.

Scratch that. A diss to everybody and they mama.

Fast forward to 2019 and 50 isn’t much of a rapper anymore, however he still remains extremely relevant in hip hop culture. He makes television we all love and bumps his gums against anyone that stands in his way.

Or anyone that owes him a dollar.

Check out the following list and let us know what you think! Also please keep in mind that we send honorable mention to 50’s beefs with Vivica Fox and The Game, as the really good IG posts about those two have since been deleted.

50 Cent’s Most Ruthless Instagram Beefs was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com