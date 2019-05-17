50 Cent’s Most Ruthless Instagram Beefs

It’s no surprise that 50 Cent is not one to shy away from a shouting match, and Instagram has become the new haven to hold these shouting matches. As a matter of fact, hip hop purists will remember that Fif came in the game hollerin, ruffling feathers all across the rap world when he dropped How to Rob in 2007, a song that basically was a diss to everybody.
Scratch that. A diss to everybody and they mama.
Fast forward to 2019 and 50 isn’t much of a rapper anymore, however he still remains extremely relevant in hip hop culture. He makes television we all love and bumps his gums against anyone that stands in his way.
Or anyone that owes him a dollar.
Check out the following list and let us know what you think! Also please keep in mind that we send honorable mention to 50’s beefs with Vivica Fox and The Game, as the really good IG posts about those two have since been deleted.
1. Teairra Mari
Apparently this old Roc-A-Fella artist owes 50 some mula. That’s a no, no.
2. Ja Rule
One person left a comment saying ’50 Cent and Ja Rule been beefin longer than Tom and Jerry’. That sounds about right.
3. Young Buck
This is just one ex-member of G-Unit that Fif ain’t seeing eye to eye with right now.
4. Ashanti
Ashanti got mad at 50 Cent making fun of her only selling 24 tickets to a show. She should’ve been mad at her promoter.
5. Kanye West
Let’s be honest, who hasn’t said something bad about Ye lately?
6. Floyd Mayweather
According to legend, this beef started over an $18 million watch. Yep, you heard that right.
7. Randall Emmett
This card player owed 50 some money, too. Yeah, I said owed.