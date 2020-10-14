6 Makeup Essentials For A Quick Beauty Beat

Whether you consider yourself a makeup connoisseur, whose hours of Youtube research resulted in a personal MUA status, sometimes you don’t have the time (or energy) to pull off a full beat face. Some days a quick beat will suffice. Instead of laying out all of your makeup brushes and tools, you can beat your face with ease using these seamless makeup products.
And by quick, we mean the standard 10-minute beauty routine every woman should have perfected in her beauty arsenal.
Start your basic beauty routine by washing your face of course (but that doesn’t count on our time clock). Use a primer to prep your face for foundation. Follow-up with concealer under your eyes then highlight your cheeks with blush. Give your lips a pop of color with a liner and gloss and seal it all in with a setting powder.
To keep you ahead of the game, we’ve compiled the six must-have makeup essentials that can get your face on fast. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise our list of the best beauty finds for your makeup arsenal.
1. MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting SpraySource:Nordstrom
You always need some makeup primer to keep your quick beat in place. The MAC Cosmetics Prep+ Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray ($29.00, Nordstrom.com) handles all of your needs in one shot.
2. The Lip Bar Skin Serum FoundationSource:The Lip Bar
No need to reach for a foundation makeup brush. The Lip Bar Skin Serum Foundation ($28.00, Thelipbar.com) comes with a built-in brush for your convenience.
3. Charlotte Tilbury MAGIC AWAY ConcealerSource:Charlotte Tilbury
A little bit of concealer should always be on the menu. The Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer ($32.00, Charlottetilbury.com) offers full coverage with a luminous touch. Plus, it’s equipped with a cushion applicator for easy use.
4. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream BlushSource:Fenty Beauty
Leave it to Rih Rih and the good folks at Fenty Beauty to come through with an epic cream blush. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush ($20.00, Sephora.com) has a light formula that delivers gorgeous pigment that lasts. And all you have to do is apply it with your fingers for an easy flush of color.
5. Morphe Cosmetics Lip Crayon in MCMSource:Morphe Cosmetics
Lipsticks are cool and all, but you can get the same staying power and intensity with a lip crayon. The Morphe Cosmetics Lip Crayon in MCM ($9.00, Morphecosmetics.com) glides on smoothly and provides the longwear that you need.
6. Fenty Beauty PRO FILT’R MINI INSTANT RETOUCH SETTING POWDERSource:Fenty Beauty
Once your look is done, you need to set it all in place with a setting powder. Enter: The Fenty Beauty PRO FILT’R MINI INSTANT RETOUCH SETTING POWDER ($18.00, Fentybeauty.com). This fine powder perfects and extends the wear of your makeup for a flawless look.