We can all agree that 2020 has been a rough year. Facing two lifechanging pandemics back to back with COVID-19 and the senseless killing of Black Americans, many of us have given up hope on summer 2020. While we must continue to deal with these issues, it is also important for us to decompress from everyday life by soaking up some fun in the sun. Why not take on your next vacation while being woke? This year, many African American designers have left their mark on the $46.2 billion swimsuit industry with their latest designs. Here are 7 black-owned swimsuit brands you must buy from this summer:

Related: Lizzo Calls Out Tik Tok Over Deleting Swimsuit Videos

7 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Must Buy For This Summer was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1. Mint Swim View this post on Instagram Pool vibes this Father’s Day in ‘Claudia’ 🌊 Mint-Swim.com A post shared by Mint Swim (@mintswimusa) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT Founded by ‘Basketball Wives’Draya Michele in 2011, this swimsuit brand has been killing the game for almost a decade. Mint Swim adds a modern chic flair to the traditional bikini with it’s West Coast vibes. No wonder why it’s a celebrity favorite. Saweetie, Lala, and Christina Milian are a few among the celebs seen rocking the swimwear.

3. Nouveau Swim View this post on Instagram “Amber” is now available at www.nouveauswim.com A post shared by Nouveau Swim (@nouveauswim) on Jun 26, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT This New Jersey-based luxury brand is one of our personal local favorites! Founder, Brittany Harley, provides the best and highest quality swimwear for women looking to embody that minimalist style without being basic. And when it comes to coverage, Nouveau Swim has you covered! Each swimsuit is structured to fit your silhouette just right so that you don’t have to worry about any sagging. Harley, a 25-year old entrepreneur from South Jersey, established Nouveau Swim in 2019 after graduating from Rowan University.