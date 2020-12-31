Whew chile, we are almost at the end of this horror movie that is 2020. This year has been filled with negative energy that has forever changed us. From the killing of black men and women at the hands of the police, to being quarantined due to COVID-19, and every thing in between; this year has been one for the history books. While there are some who would suggest throwing the entire year away, there are a few dope things that happened in 2020 that put a smile on our faces.

One community of women who didn’t allow “the rona” to stop them from shining their brilliant light were black plus-size women. While sheltering in place most of the time and equipped with a face mask and hand sanatizer curvy girls managed to do some amazing things in the midst of a global pandemic. Honestly, did you expect plus-size women not to sprinkle their magic in the face of adversity.. I mean come on, black girl magic has no size restrictions.

Oh and for all of you none believers, we have a few receipts.

7 Body Positivity Monarchs Of 2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Stacey Abrams View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) There is no denying the resilience of black women and that superpower made a historic appearance during this year’s election. After being cheated out of Georgia’s governor seat by Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams mobilized, strategized, and energized her community to assure that our voices were heard. In what is one of the most important and historic elections, Georgia became a blue state for the first time in over 30 years. While there were many who helped make this possible, Stacey played a huge undeniable role. Oh and, our good sis is still doing the work as Georgia prepares for a historic run-off election on January 5, 2021.

2. Breonna Taylor View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIBRI PLUS SIZE APPAREL (@jibrionline) On March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor was killed in her home by police, 8 months later we still have not received justice for her. While the loss of Breonna’s young life was tragic it prompted a call to action to protect black women and say her name. There were also changes made to the law that made the actions of the police who killed Breonna. Additionally, women like Takika Mallory, Yandy Smith, Porsha Williams, and many others are lifting their voices in protest to assure that this never happens to another black girl. I am a firm believer that dopeness never dies and Breonna are all the receipts I need because she has energize us tremendously. In September Vanity Fair celebrated Beonna on their cover, she was illustrated in a maxi dress by plus-size indie brand Jibri.

3. Tabria Majors View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) If “the most” could be personified, it would be plus-size model Tabria Majors. Tabria has popped up and popped out everywhere no one expected plus-size women to be; Megan Thee Stallion’s Body video and Rihanna’s SavagexFenty fashion show. However, her nearly 11-minute tribute to our Queen Bey for Halloween (Beylloween) shook the entire room and we are still trying to grasp the time and energy it took to bring this production to life.

4. Lizzo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) Although some of you are literally tired of Lizzo’s ass we are here for every inch of her body-positive behind. There is much to be said and appreciated about a curvy girl who is unapologetic despite what the masses say and we are going to celebrate Lizzo for continuing to show up and making body shamers uncomfortable. Lizzo began making waves early in 2020 (when outside was still open) when she wore the perfect metallic gold bikini. From then, it was as if our girl had some Puffy in her because it was “can’t stop, won’t stop” from that moment on.

5. Precious Lee View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRECIOUS LEE (@preciousleexoxo) Ice Cube might have had a good day but plus-size model Precious Lee had a damn good year. Sis had the pleasure of working with countless amazing brands like Savage x Fenty; she also had the pleasure of becoming a real Versace hottie one of her dreams as a model. However, her moment in the sun came when she was tapped by Queen Bey to be apart of the Adidas x Ivy Park promotional content.

6. Passion Jones Plus-size influencer Passion Jones is no stranger to breaking the internet. Passion is notoriously known for her sexy lingerie and curve-hugging FashionNova post. For many, she is body goals, she has shed a lot of pounds while maintaining her good Curvy form. Aside from influencing, we know Passion to be getting her Peg Bundy on (Married With Children. However, what many of us didn’t know (because it wasn’t our business) is that Passion and her husband are poly and that they have an additional partner in their relationship, who happens to be another fine black man who also caters to her wants and needs. We are here for whatever makes sis happy, can you mind the business that pays you. Respectfully