7 Inauguration Day-Inspired Pieces You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe

There’s no denying we’re all still riding high from the historic 46th inauguration of JOe Biden and Kamala Harris that took place just last week. We’re officially entering a new era of change, positivity, and true leadership, and it feels so good after the past four years. While we’re ecstatic that we have leaders in place that are ready to get down to business, we couldn’t help but notice the fashion wins during the historical occasion. And if you’re down to upgrade your wardrobe with classy yet versatile pieces, it’s worth taking some style cues from our leaders.

In case you missed it, our new Madame Vice President Kamala Harris and former FLOTUS Michelle Obama donned fashionable monochromatic ensembles from the talented Sergio Hudson. Madame VP Harris donned a vibrant purple coat, with a matching dress and a gorgeous pearl necklace that honors her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. Our forever FLOTUS stole our hearts in a maroon ensemble full of separates. She wore pants, a matching turtleneck sweater, and a knee-length overcoat with a cinched belt for a well-polished look.

While these ladies were dressed to the nines, it’s important to note that anyone could pull off a similar look. While you may not have the bankroll to splurge on these pieces, there are plenty of ways to bring theses head turning monochromatic looks to life without breaking the bank. That said, many people have been inspired to bring these looks to life and now you can set the tone. Below we’ve compiled seven Inauguration Day-inspired pieces that will add contemporary flair to your style.

