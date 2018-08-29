You know it, I know it. Every natural hair journey begins with thinking, “What products should I use” Well, you don’t need to dive into the Whole Foods section of hair care products (no disrespect to Whole Foods) in order to achieve the perfect look for styling as well as keeping your scalp moisturized and keeping your hair clean. These 7 products will keep you on your natural hair journey for less than $10!

7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream Shea butter. You’ve heard of it, it’s pretty much everywhere and a standard when it comes to winter-time hair maintenance. This leave in-conditioner helps fight against hair breakage and revives dull, lifeless hair.

2. EDEN BodyWorks JojOba Monoi All Natural Deep Conditioner The big key to keeping natural hair healthy and strong: regular deep conditioning. The rich treatment from EDEN Bodyworks will restore moisture and softness — all without sticky oils.

3. Carol’s Daughter 4 Kids Comb-Free Leave-In Detangler 9 times out of 10, the label “for kids” generally means that the product contains safer ingredients. It also means that the product is safer for everyone. If you have kinks that just won’t cooperate, this leave-in detangled is perfect for you.

4. Motions Hair & Scalp Daily Moisturizing Hairdressing Motions is known primarily for relaxers and straightening products but Motions also does well in regards to daily haircare that will not only soothe your scalp but bring back to life any damaged hair so you can style it however you may feel.

5. Dr. Miracle’s Stimulating Moisturizing Gro Oil Dr. Miracle may have the best name in the business, period. The protein and vitamin-rich oil variant from the good doctor will definitely nourish and cater to a dry scalp — the initial steps to healthy growth.

6. ECO Styler Olive Oil Styling Gel A classic in terms of both styling, hold and deep conditioning.