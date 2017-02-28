7 Ways We Want To See Halle Berry Rock Her Natural Hair

Halle Berry attended the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday and debuted her “natural” hair. While the beauty insists that it is her hair, we are less so focused on whether it’s real or not, and more so focused on how she should rock it! Halle Berry has been the queen of the pixie cut, so we are so here for her giving us something new. Click through and check out these seven natural hairstyles that we think would look killer on Halle. If you have any suggestions, leave them in the comments!