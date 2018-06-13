Continue reading 702, B.B. King, Michel’e And More Get Their Stories Told On This Season Of ‘Unsung’

702, B.B. King, Michel’e And More Get Their Stories Told On This Season Of ‘Unsung’

Season 13 of TV One’s award-winning hit docu-series, Unsung, continues with real stories of some of the most beloved artists in hip-hop, R&B, gospel, blues, and jazz. Check out the gallery to see who will be featured in these unparalleled, uncompromised stories of success and struggle in their path to stardom. Powered by Ford.