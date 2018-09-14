8 Beyoncé Dancers You Should Be Following On Instagram — Like Now

View this post on Instagram

Had a great time doing this workshop in Chicago with @Project180Chicago. Can't wait to come back and dance with you all again! Thank You to everyone who made this possible, and thanks to everyone who showed up and supported your girl! If I can inspire at least one person in my workshops, then my job is done! 🙏🏽 Special Thanks to @Project180Chicago @itsKymistry @RandyCBonds @theDiamondDancers @Miles.Royal @IBreedDiamonds