People rush to buy tickets to OTRII tour because Jay-Z & Beyonce put on an unforgettable show —Every. Single. Time.
But what would the queen Bey’s show be without her talented, beautiful backup dancers. Take a look at a few of our faves whose moves you can check out on the gram, or on the run.
8 Beyoncé Dancers You Should Be Following On Instagram — Like Now was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Ashley Everett
Ashley is Beyonce’s Dance Captain and has her very own little hive thanks to her flawless dance skills and her connection with Bey.
2. Bianca Brewton
You can always catch this Florida native and her flawless skin somewhere behind Bey on stage. Her IG is pretty lit too.
3. Jasmine JB Badie
Besides dancing with Bey, you can catch this Georgia peach danicng with everyone from Migos to Pharrell.
4. Jaquel Knight
Jaquel won two VMAs thanks to his dope dance skills.
5. Deija Robinson
Deija has danced with everyone from Jennifer Hudson and Ashanti to August Alsina. But these days you can catch her OTR.
6. Quinetta Wilmington
Qunietta’s Instagram page in one phrase? Everything is love.
7. Sabina Lundgren
Dance is life for Sabina. And we love it!