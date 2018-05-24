All the things we never knew about our second favorite day of the week.
9 Fun Facts About Thursday was originally published on globalgrind.com
9 Fun Facts About Thursday
9 photos Launch gallery
1. It’s been reported that if an American high schooler wore green on Thursday in the 50s and 60s, he/she was assumed to be gay.
1 of 9
2. Reggae rapper Elephant Man was born on Thursday, September 11, 1975.
2 of 9
3. On ‘Thirsty Thursdays,’ Americans are known to drink heavily and/or post thirst traps on Instagram.
3 of 9
4. We all know ‘Throwback Thursdays,’ which are used to reminisce about all things old and nostalgic.
4 of 9
5. Nigerian Novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was also born on a Thursday—September 15, 1977.
5 of 9
6. In Australia, movie premieres are often held on Thursdays.
6 of 9
7. Actor/producer David Oyelowo was also born on Thursday—April 1, 1976 to be exact.
7 of 9
8. Thursday is ruled by Jupiter and Jupiter represents abundance, prosperity, and expansion.
8 of 9
9. Actress Charlize Theron was born on Thursday too—August 7, 1975.
9 of 9