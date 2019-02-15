9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know About The Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards are on their way and it looks like they’ll be slightly less white this year…slightly, so that’s exciting.

Black Panther racked up seven nominations, including Best Picture, while Spike Lee earned his first-ever Best Director nomination for his crime joint BlacKkKlansman. Check out some of the categories that peaked our interest below and hit the gallery for some fun facts about the Oscars, courtesy of Wallet Hub. Tune into the show Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Best Picture

Black Panther (Kevin Feige, Producer)

BlacKkKlansman (Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers)

Bohemian Rhapsody (Graham King, Producer)

The Favourite (Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers)

Roma (Gabriela Rodriguez and Alfonso Cuaron, Producers)

Green Book (Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers)

A Star Is Born (Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers)

Vice (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers)

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2 (Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle)

Isle of Dogs (Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson)

Mirai (Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller)

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” (Black Panther)

Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith

Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“I’ll Fight” (RBG)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best Original Score

Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

