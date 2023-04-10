Hulu has recently announced a documentary on the legendary 1994 Freaknik. This was where a lot of millennial mothers, fathers, & aunties got their freak on. Here’s the thing, ever heard of that saying, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas”? I guess this does not pertain to Freaknik.
The 94′ partygoers are a little shaken by any possible dirty laundry to come out upon the release of this documentary.
Check out some of the funniest reactions below
RELATED: Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary
RELATED: Black Music Month: Check Out This Throwback of A ’98 Freaknik Video Referencing Atlanta As “Black America”
RELATED: Atlanta Still Hosting FreakNik At HBCU As Delta Variant Fuels COVID-19 Spike In Georgia
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK! was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Give His Kids’ Mothers A “Monthly Allowance,” Twitter Roasts Him
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury, First Former POTUS To Face Criminal Charges