A Crying Kim K, Outbursts, & Rants: Kanye West Drops Chaotic Trailer To His ‘In Whose Name?’ Documentary

Is Kanye West making his return to pop culture?

The always embattled multi-hyphenate creative has relaunched his Yeezy.com clothing site and now dropped the teaser trailer for an upcoming documentary entitled In Whose Name?

Directed by Nico Ballesteros, Rolling Stone reports that he followed Ye for six years and accumulated 3,000 hours of footage during a very pivotal yet traumatic time in his life.

“Then 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros is thrust into the eye of the storm that is Ye, a man building empires in music, fashion, and faith. Coming to terms with Bipolar, his collapsing marriage, vanishing sponsorships, and growing public backlash, Ye’s life unfolds alongside a billion-dollar brand and a persona as polarizing as it is powerful,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The one-minute clip begins with Ye standing in the center of a circle made of hundreds of Yeezys in every colorway you can imagine while he says, “I’m off my meds for five months now.”

It’s followed up by a snippet of an emotional conversation with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who is crying while complaining about how much his personality has changed in the past few years, and another one in the middle of an argument.

The camera then cuts to scenes of him in the Wyoming desert during his Ye album era and clips of Sunday Service events.

Then it goes into more tense moments, like when he decided to run for president, which included an onstage breakdown about wrestling with the birth of his first daughter, North West.

Many of the other scenes are typical Ye statements of trying to fight against the machine to build his own, with quotes like, “I’d rather be dead than be on medication. Either they destroy me or I destroy it.”

He’s also shown developing Yeezy collections, rocking White Lives Matter merch, and spending time with his kids.

The trailer ends with Ye asking, ”Do you know the best thing about being an artist and bipolar?”

“Anything you do or say is an art piece,” he responds.

In Whose Name? is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 19, but see how social media is reacting to the trailer below.

