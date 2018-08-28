A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. March On Washington For Jobs & Freedom Source:Getty Elevated view of demonstrators, many of whom carry signs, during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Among the visible signs are ones that read ‘We Demand Decent Housing Now,’ ‘We Demand Equal Rights Now,’ ‘We March for Integrated Schools,’ ‘We Demand an End to Bias Now,’ and ‘We […]

2. March On Washington For Jobs & Freedom Source:Getty Demonstrators hold up signs as they participate in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Among the visible signs are ones that read ‘We Demand Voting Rights Now!’, ‘We Demand An End To Police Brutality Now!’, and ‘We March For Jobs.’ (Photo by Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,african […]

3. March On Washington For Jobs & Freedom Source:Getty In Union Station, demonstrators gather for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. A visible banner reads ‘Crusade For Voters’ Savannah Freedom Now Movement, Affiliated SCLC’ (Southern Christian Leadership Conference). (Photo by Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,african ethnicity,north america,politics,washington dc,archival,human interest,conflict,protest,1960-1969,protestor,union station – washington dc,politics and government,black civil […]

4. March On Washington For Jobs & Freedom Source:Getty Demonstrators hold up signs as they participate in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Among the visible signs are ones that read ‘We March For Jobs For All Now!’, ‘Civil Rights Plus Full Employment Equals Freedom,’ and ‘We Demand An End To Bias Now!’ (Photo by Library of […]

5. March On Washington For Jobs & Freedom Source:Getty Aerial view (looking north from the Washington Monument) of the crowds as they attend the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Among the visible buildings are the Main Navy and Munitions Buildings (at bottom left), the White House (center, top), and the Herbert C Hoover Building (right, center). (Photo […]

6. March On Washington For Jobs & Freedom Source:Getty Demonstrators hold up signs as they participate in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Among the visible signs are ones that read ‘We Demand Voting Rights Now!’ and ‘We Demand an FEPC Law Now’ (FEPC refers to the Fair Employment Practice Committee). (Photo by Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty […]

7. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: Civil Rights activists gather on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,full length,arts culture and […]

8. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: (l-r) United Auto Workers Union President Walter Reuther, NBC News’ Ray Scherer during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and […]

9. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: NBC News camera crews during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,car,history,street,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,equipment,behind the […]

10. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: (l-r) Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, NBC News’ Ray Scherer during an interview at Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts […]

11. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: (l-r) NBC News’ Nancy Dickerson, Mississippi SNCC March Coordinator Joyce Ladner during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,television […]

12. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: NBC News camera crew during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,street,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,equipment,behind the scenes,choice,social […]

13. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: NBC News camera crews during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,car,history,street,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,equipment,walking,bus,behind the scenes,choice,social […]

14. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: (l-r) NBC News’ Ray Scherer, United Auto Workers Union President Walter Reuther during an interview at Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank […]

15. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: NBC News’ Peter Hackes (seated in chair on mobile truck), NBC camera crew during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,arts culture […]

16. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: NBC News camera crews during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,car,history,street,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,equipment,behind the […]

17. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: Young paperboy during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,child,history,boys,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,choice,social issues,conflict,war,political rally,protest,1963,1960-1969,protestor,newspaper,politics and […]

18. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: NBC camera crew film people marching during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,street,politics,washington dc,event,black and […]

19. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: Crowds gather at the National Mall during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,politics,international landmark,washington dc,washington monument […]

20. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: People marching during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,street,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,walking,crowd,choice,social issues,conflict,naacp,war,political rally,protest,1963,1960-1969,protestor,picket line,politics […]

21. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: People marching during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,street,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,equipment,crowd,behind the scenes,choice,social issues,conflict,war,political rally,protest,1963,camera […]

22. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: People marching during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,street,politics,student,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,walking,crowd,choice,social issues,conflict,war,political rally,protest,1963,1960-1969,protestor,picket line,politics […]

23. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: Crowds gather at the National Mall during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,politics,international landmark,washington dc,washington monument […]

24. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: Crowds gather at the National Mall during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,politics,international landmark,washington dc,washington monument […]

25. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: People waiting in integrated water lines during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,water,history,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,waiting,crowd,choice,social […]

26. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: People waiting in integrated telephone lines during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,telephone,history,politics,washington dc,event,standing,black and white,activist,archival,waiting,crowd,choice,social […]

27. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: People marching during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,street,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,walking,crowd,choice,social issues,military,police force,conflict,war,political rally,protest,1963,1960-1969,protestor,picket […]

28. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: Crowds gather at the National Mall during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,politics,international landmark,washington dc,washington monument […]

29. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: (l-r) Son David Robinson, baseball player Jackie Robinson, wife Rachel Robinson during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,family,usa,adult,radio,television […]

30. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: Crowds gather at the National Mall during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,radio,television show,motion,outdoors,african-american ethnicity,history,politics,washington dc,event,black and white,activist,archival,crowd,choice,social […]

31. NBC News: March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 1963 Source:Getty NBC News — MARCH ON WASHINGTON FOR JOBS AND FREEDOM 1968 — Pictured: NBC News’ Peter Hackes (seated in chair on mobile truck), NBC camera crew during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963 — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) photography,arts culture […]

32. Civil Rights Leaders Talk To Press Source:Getty American Civil Rights leaders speak with the press following a meeting with President Kennedy after the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Among those pictured are National Urban League executive director Whitney Young (1921 – 1971) (left, in profile), labor union leader A Philip […]

33. Protesters at March on Washington Source:Getty Protesters hold up signs demanding equal rights for blacks at the 1963 March on Washington, D.C. August 28, 1963. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,adult,african-american ethnicity,mid adult,men,mid adult women,30-39 years,mid adult men,washington dc,archival,western script,crowd,social issues,demanding,equality,protest,1960-1969,protestor,placard,politics and government,black civil rights,black history in the us,1963 march on washington,human rights