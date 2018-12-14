A Mother’s Love: Touching Photos Of Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Shareef

A mother’s love is always real.

As we previously reported, Shaunie O’Neal sent a lovely message to her son

Shareef, who is undergoing heart surgery this week. The 18-year-old was diagnosed with a heart disease earlier this year.

Let’s send him good vibes and marvel in these these touching photos of the UCLA basketball player with his mom, dad Shaquille O’Neal and his loved ones.

We’re praying for you Shareef!

