A Thank You From Jackie Paige For An Amazing Birthday!

Friday evening, midday talent, Jackie Paige spent her birthday honoring and pampering a number of deserving mothers at Martha’s Table.

Jackie would like to thank Martha’s Table for hosting the Pamper Party, District Flames for providing food for the evening and WKYS’s DJ Gemini for providing drinks for the evening.

