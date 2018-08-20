A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The UNCF Summer Benefit Gala & Brunch

1. UNCF Hamptons Summer Benefit

The stars aligned in the Hamptons this weekend to raise money for a cause. The United Negro College Fund has helped Black students in their academic endeavors since 1944. The Hampton Benefit helps to raise funds to continue this mission. This year’s festivities honored Edward Lewis, co-founder of Essence Magazine and Johnetta B. Cole, Senior Consultant at Cook Ross and former president of Spelman college. The two-day extravaganza began with a gala Saturday night followed by a delightful brunch at Bay Kitchen Bar in the East Hamptons. See more photos of the weekend.