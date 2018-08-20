A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The UNCF Summer Benefit Gala & Brunch

Posted August 20, 2018

UNCF teamed up with MadameNoire & HelloBeautiful for a weekend dedicated to raising money for Black college students.

The stars aligned in the Hamptons this weekend to raise money for a cause. The United Negro College Fund has helped Black students in their academic endeavors since 1944. The Hampton Benefit helps to raise funds to continue this mission. This year’s festivities honored Edward Lewis, co-founder of Essence Magazine and Johnetta B. Cole, Senior Consultant at Cook Ross and former president of Spelman college. The two-day extravaganza began with a gala Saturday night followed by a delightful brunch at Bay Kitchen Bar in the East Hamptons. See more photos of the weekend.

Model Broderick Hunter and actor Sarunas Jackson and guest attend gala.

MN & HB contributor Keyaira Boone attends gala.

Beauty influencer Avielle Amor attends gala.

Style and media influencer Tiffany Battle attends gala.

Beautiful table settings at gala.

Guests attend brunch.

Guests attend brunch.

A warm welcome at the brunch.

Guests attend brunch.

Delicious made to order omelets.

Beautiful table settings at brunch.

Breakfast is served.

Drinks were flowing.

Guests attend brunch.

Guests attend brunch.

Guests attend brunch.

Team HelloBeautiful and Team Madame Noire attend the gala.

