Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

It’s always interesting how men get upset when women do what they do and treat them like they treat us.

Case in point…Lori Harvey, step-daughter to Steve Harvey, is getting raked over the coals for doing what a 22-year-old single woman should be doing…playing the field, auditioning men and living her best life.

See, the young woman has been linked with multiple men from Trey Songz to Justin Combs and called off her engagement Memphis Depay.

But folks, like Future, who may have thought Lori was serious about him too, got salty and tried to come for her last month when pics of her and Trey surfaced showing her trying to avoid the camera. Apparently, Future and Lori may have been dating.

“You ducked too late. I see you. I like that, it’s cute. Cute, keep it up.”

Now, Lori has deleted all of her picks of Trey and was recently seen canoodling with race car driver Lewis Hamilton, that and there are rumors that Future is now calling Lori a “thot.”

Whatever the came may be, Black Twitter is rejoicing, hyping the young woman up and giving her praise for doing her own thing.

