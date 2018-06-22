Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See What All Her Famous Black Friends Wore

Model of the moment, Adwoa Aboah hosted the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in partnership with Chanel. The beauty wore an all-black ensemble and paired it with a fanny pack (we love her effortless style). Her friends, singer Ciara, model Maria Borges, and more came out to celebrate. Check out all the fashion and beauty from the melanin in the room.

