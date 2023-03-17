Alex Vaughn, Doechii & 6LACK Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Mar 13 – Mar 17):

1. Albee Al – Follow The Leader Source:albeeal201 Albee Al is setting the tempo early in the year for New Jersey with his latest single “Follow The Leader” through EMPIRE. In his newest song, Albee talks his “boss talk” rapping about holding down a chick that was with him when he was down bad, being around beasts, and becoming the wolf to lead the pack rather than follow what everyone else is doing. The song is filled with witty lines about overcoming troubles, how lavish Albee treats his woman and metaphors about leadership. So far in 2023, Albee dropped a single “Gotti Flow” and was featured in “Risktakers” with Millyz and Leaf Ward. It’s shaping up to be another productive and busy year for the Jersey City Gladiator.

2. Adekunle Gold ft. Zinoleesky – Party No Day Stop Source:adekunlegold Adekunle Gold, the Nigerian born and bred singer-songwriter and international Afropop sensation whose fourth studio album Catch Me If You Can has garnered over a half-billion global streams since its release one year ago, makes his official debut via Def Jam Recordings with the release of “Party No Dey Stop” featuring Zinoleesky, the new single + visualizer available at all platforms today. The new song is a future club hit about the resilience and rise of Adekunle and Zinoleesky in the music industry. The vibrant and fast paced song matches the energy of the culturally rich and buzzing Agege neighborhood in Lagos where AG and Zinoleesky grew up. The two artists are celebrating their wins as said best in the tune – “When we pop, Yeah we up, Plenty spending, Like it’s nothing.” The release of “Party No Dey Stop” marks the beginning of a year-long campaign for Adekunle, whose hotly anticipated fifth studio album is due for release this summer. After hitting the summer festivals here and abroad, his four-month world tour will kick off in North America in September, and carry on across the UK, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and the Caribbean through 2024. In support of Catch Me If You Can, Adekunle played over 45 advance sold-out shows in 2022 – with 19 dates in the U.S. and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto – plus London, Paris, Adelaide, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and more. Along the way, he stunned NPR Music listeners with his Tiny Desk Performance, as he offered breathtaking live versions of some of his best loved hit records. Catch Me If You Can (released through Afro Urban Records via Platoon) spun off feature collaborations with top-tier talent including Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara and Fousheé; and hit singles starting with the summer anthem “5 Star,” “It Is What It Is”, “Sinner” featuring Lucky Daye, “High” featuring Davido, and “Mercy.”

3. Jim Jones & Hitmaka ft. Goldiie – Status Update Source:jimjonescapo Fresh from his newest EP release Back In My Prime with HitMaka, Jim Jones is giving a status update to his fans about his personal life. “Status Update” is a three-minute walk-through of Jim’s personal life and feelings about certain situations. He reflects on his time with friends who are deceased and locked up. Some notable lyrics are about his Dipset partners and give introspection into their relationship at the time the song was written. He raps, “I be in the streets, they be asking where Juelz at? I want to know the real reason he fell back… and it’s hard for me and Cam to see eye to eye, I love him I still hug him but when I see him, it’s “hi and bye”. It’s kind of crazy, I thought it was ride or die… next subject…” The visual, directed by Shula the Don and Jones himself, has Jim out in the Bahamas clearing his head with beautiful views and interacting with people throughout the city. He can be seen having fun swimming with sharks in the ocean and enjoying himself at a music event. Goldiie closes out “Status Update” with powerful vocals singing “Look how far we came now. Pray to God and find a way out, so used to all the pain now. It’s when you shine, that’s when it rains down…”. Jim and Goldiie express how there is plenty to be grateful for even in harsh times.

4. Blxst ft. Mustard & Terrace Martin Source:blxst Off the back of his anticipated Just For Clarity 2 EP release, hip-hop juggernaut Blxst returned today with the official music video for his star-studded track, “Ghetto Cinderella,” featuring Mustard and Terrace Martin. Taking the classic Cinderella story and flipping it on its head, Blxst is effortlessly slick in playing his own version of prince charming. In a callback to his No Love Lost visuals, the opening scene sees Blxst getting his hair braided in a salon, falling for one of the shop girls who becomes his Ghetto Cinderella. Together they hatch a plan to steal the crown jewel from a gala they attend that week, where they make a successful break with all but Ghetto Cinderella’s bedazzled sneaker left behind. Helmed by Evgle’s Creative Director Mayowa and recurring Director, Blu, the duo maintain elements that feel authentic to Blxst’s roots, while bridging the novelty of a Bonnie and Clyde ending.

5. Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – Wild Salmon Source:djmuggs_the_black_goat_ Born and raised in Queens, NY, Meyhem Lauren has long been one of the culture’s most reliable brands; built from quality, consistency, and flavor. The multi-media artist and personality takes pride in expressing himself artistically from a raw and unfettered perspective. In addition to his musical contributions, Meyhem has also gained international notoriety as a charismatic cast member on the smash TV series Fu*c That’s Delicious; alongside long-time friends and frequent collaborators Action Bronson, Big Body Bes, and The Alchemist. When not composing masterpieces, Meyhem Lauren also does voice work, which has been heard in memorable commercials and campaigns for FIFA World Cup and the NFL Super Bowl. Meyhem has an extensive collaborative musical history, which includes previous projects with DJ Muggs, Harry Fraud, Buckwild, Madlib, and most recently Black Vladimir with Daringer. For his next entrée, Meyhem restores his chemistry with two iconic and legendary producers Madlib and DJ Muggs, as the trio announces their forthcoming collaborative album Champagne For Breakfast. Produced in its entirety by Madlib and DJ Muggs, Champagne For Breakfast will be released on April 7. Meyhem Lauren x Madlib and DJ Muggs have now liberated two sparkling singles from Champagne For Breakfast with “Wild Salmon,” and “Fresh Out The Water,” (which also includes a new video). Both singles are now available! Meyhem Lauren x Madlib & DJ Muggs Champagne For Breakfast will be released on April 7 via Soul Assassin Records.

6. Deante’ Hitchcock – Drunk AF Source:deantevh Following the release of his single “U Were Right I Was Wrong,” today Grammy-nominated rapper Deante’ Hitchcock returns with “Drunk AF,” out now via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. An ode to late-night phone calls, “Drunk AF” is backed by hypnotic, pulsating production, with Deante’ flexing melodic vocals throughout the chorus and his signature playful lyricism throughout each verse. Last year, Deante’ closed out 2022 with the release of his two-pack project Callin’ All My Children, which showcased a unique blend of Deante’s southern rap roots and retro production influences, with features from Mississippi rapper and producer Big K.R.I.T. and Compton’s Westside Boogie. He also lent his songwriting skills to the hit show P-Valley, serving as a co-writer on the single “Seven Pounds of Pressure” featured in season two. The soundtrack was nominated for an NAACP Image Award this year. Deante’ also recently appeared on Dende’s latest EP, Before We Crash, lending his vocals on the single “Georgia.”

7. 6LACK – Fatal Attraction Source:6lack 6LACK unveils his captivating new song “Fatal Attraction” from his highly anticipated new album, Since I Have A Lover, set to release on March 24. The track captures the remarkable depth and versatility that lines the forthcoming project and which will house a collection of profound songs speaking on mental health, recovery, self-improvement, love, and reveal much about 6LACK’s personal journey navigating life’s highs and lows. A truly compelling offering from the beloved artist, it’s 6LACK like we’ve never seen or heard him before.

8. Kool Keith & Real Bad Man – The Great Marlowe Source:realbadman After teaming up with Boldy James to release Real Bad Boldy (2021) and Killing Nothing (2022) and linking up with rising star Pink Siifu for Real Bad Flights (2022), Real Bad Man returns to announce his first collaborative project of the year with Serpent. Serpent brings Real Bad Man together with the inimitable Kool Keith and after announcing their forthcoming collaborative project with “Fire & Ice,” which also featured Slug from Atmosphere and Ice-T, the duo is now back with Serpent’s second focus track “The Great Marlowe.” “The Great Marlowe” is now available. Kool Keith x Real Bad Man’s Serpent will be released on March 24.

9. Qing Madi – Why Source:qingmadi Reared on a steady diet of hip hop and R&B luminaries Columbia recording artist Qing Madi’s music is a testament to her maturity, eschewing despair for lyrics replete with hope, escapism, and a profound sense of interconnectedness. One listen to her latest single “Why” will confirm why the Nigerian star has been deemed the “next up” out of West Africa. The young artist’s distinctive, effervescent song craft combines melodicism, irresistible rhythmic drive and inspiration that fulfill her goal of making music that’s “fun, uplifting, empowering and celebratory.”



While she gracefully follows in the footsteps of legendary Afrobeat giants, Qing Madi (whose name translates to “heaven”) has brazenly carved her own musical niche with her self-described Afro-R&B sound. Her latest single “Why” is the follow up to “See Finish” released earlier this year which garnered over 8.2 million streams. The official video for “Why” shot in Lagos, Nigeria showcases a more empathetic side to the young virtuoso where she tackles issues like bullying, friendship and pursuing life goals. Qing Madi says the single was inspired by her former classmates who would often feel entitled to her attention when she was trying to chase her own dreams. With dancing skills reminiscent of the late Aaliyah, the classically trained ballerina flexes her vocal range to give us a glimpse into her forthcoming EP.



Qing Madi inked a deal with Jton Music and BuVision Ent/Columbia Records after being signed by renowned industry executive Bu Thiam whose resume includes work with Rihanna, Kanye West, Akon, and Lady Gaga. The former A&R at Def Jam and now EVP at Columbia Records says he “flew to Nigeria twice in one week to find the 16 year old singer songwriter.”



Through it all, Qing Madi’s remained grounded. And therein lies much of her appeal. In a time when many rising pop stars have become further and further removed from the folks that they speak to with their custom made looks and unattainable lifestyles, Qing Madi remains a lot like us: a tender, tough, self-possessed young lady who puts her community before commercial concerns. When summing up what her music is about, Qing Madi offers a simple answer: “I have an unbelievable story to tell.”

10. Alex Vaughn – The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack Source:alexvaughn Undoubtedly one of this generation’s most exciting new artists, Alex Vaughn releases her new highly anticipated deluxe project The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack via powerhouse label Love Renaissance today. Including a series of rousing singles in collaboration with some of today’s most celebrated female artists who are dominating the R&B arena including Grammy award winning and nominated singers Muni Long, Summer Walker, and Ari Lennox, the new body of work houses a collection of anthems rooted in sisterhood, bold authenticity and radical self-love. The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack brilliantly showcases Alex’s ability to reach listeners with insatiable music that is both effervescent and deeply universal – all while Alex breathes new life into R&B. Alex Vaughn is the latest breakout star part of the groundbreaking Atlanta label and collective LVRN, who have been responsible for discovering and nurturing some of today’s most thrilling and celebrated artists such as 6LACK, Summer Walker, Westside Boogie, and more. With a superstar team behind Alex, the sky’s the limit for this young star. Additionally, Alex is currently supporting Grammy-nominated R&B singer / songwriter Ari Lennox on her headlining US tour ‘A/S/L’ which kicked off January 26 in Las Vegas and wraps on March 29 at the Howard Theatre in DC. “IYKYK” arrives on the heels of an explosive year for the young artist lined with large critical acclaim and astonishing accolades already under her belt. Alex was recently named a “New Artist to Watch” by both Spotify and Apple Music. Her collective projects, The Hurtbook and Voice Notes, introduced her signature expansive R&B sound that is lined with unrivaled authenticity and power. The projects have amassed 24.3 million streams across DSPs and were lauded by ESSENCE, VIBE, Hot New Hip Hop, and many more. In addition, Alex nabbed key opening slots for Summer Walker’s “The Summer Walker Series’ and made her tremendous music festival debut at Broccoli City Festival in 2022. Most recently, Alex delivered a captivating performance during the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards 2022. Alex’s art features a fierce transparency that captures deeply universal feelings and moments depicted through her own journey of growth, healing and self-realization. Her catalog of work carries through a powerful reminder that even though these moments may be painful, one is never broken – a message that is connecting with millions around the world.

11. Doechii ft. Kodak Black – What It Is (Block Boy) Source:doechii Breakout star Doechii releases the new single “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring rapper Kodak Black via Top Dawg / Capitol Records. A recent recipient of Billboard’s prestigious Women in Music Rising Star award, (previously bestowed upon Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj), the single is her first release of 2023. For the song she links with fellow Floridian, Grammy-nominated rapper Kodak Black for her first-ever collaboration with a male artist. “This song is a fusion of nostalgia and pop vibes,” says Doechii. “I feel like I’m showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet. I love using the old samples of “No Scrubs” and “Some Cut” to mix in some playful energy as well. “What it is hoe, what’s up? Every good girl needs a little thug,” Doechii sings on the chorus over bouncy beats and brisk piano. “Every block boy needs a little love.” Her collaborator, fresh from the success of platinum-selling hit “Super Gremlin,” then steps up for a verse, and the back-and-forth is sweet, street, authentic and unbalanced devotion. “What It Is (Block Boy)” arrives on the heels of a breakthrough 2022 for Doechii that delivered tracks like “Stressed,”“Crazy,” “Persuasive” (Doechii’s solo version and one featuring SZA), and “Pro Freak” with Fatman Scoop and Smino as well as an LA Times cover story, a Colors performance, a gig modeling Balenciaga and Adidas for the Vogue World Runway Show, and mentions in 2022 “best of” lists for publications like Rolling Stone, Vulture, and Complex, among others.

12. Maesu – Protection Source:maesumaesu Today LA-based singer, songwriter, and producer, Maesu, announced his debut project JamPak Spring ‘23 is slated for release on April 11th. In celebration, he releases his electrifying new single “Protection (CALL 444),”an insatiable anthem of self worth. A dynamic architect of sorts, his music encapsulates the various sonic worlds he inhabits: pop, R&B, Afropop, Latin, country, rock, and beyond, brilliantly coalescing to surpass cultural and language barriers, drawing in the magic that exists in the far corners of the world. “This song came to me as a reminder of my self worth. I wrote it to be as hypnotic as possible. If I can trancepeople into protecting themselves in this emotionally treacherous world I’ve won.” Inspired by PlayStation’s variety demo packs & ‘Now Music’ compilation albums, JamPak Spring ‘23 will cement Maesu as a powerhouse talent in music today. It will house a collection of tracks that will showcase his colossal sound and nimble lyricism that effortlessly reach listeners across the globe. The debut track from the project has quickly garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Ebro at Apple Music, LA Weekly, Hot New Hip Hop, and more – it’s undeniable that this new body of work is set to thrill. Additionally, Maesu is currently supporting LA-based singer / songwriter ¿Téo? on his headlining US tour ‘Sol & Luna’ that wraps on March 29th at the Rickshaw Stop

13. Quelly Woo – Time and Perseverance Source:quelly_woo Quelly Woo’s newest EP Time And Perseverance, released through EQUITY DISTRIBUTION (EQ), is a modern-day guide on how to survive in the concrete jungle of New York City. Prior to the EP’s release, his lead single Time and Perseverance covered the fatigue that comes with scraping his way through Canarsie. The project does not include any guest features. Quelly’s intention to not include any featured artists was completely by design, to show the world what he is capable of and can do on his own. Time and Perseverance show how introspective Quelly has been with his journey thus far in hip-hop. His song “Crafty” covers why Quelly can come off as antisocial towards his peers as he fights his inner demons. The closing track “Glory” stems away from a typical drill instrumental with the inclusion of peaceful guitar strings and snaps to create a sense of intimacy with Quelly and the listeners. Quelly goes on to rap about persevering over betrayal and the death of his grandmother who saw his star power when no one else did. Quelly said, “Good things take time. Life is full of hardship and obstacles and the way you handle it defines who you are. I had to stop letting the things I go through hinder me, in order to see the bigger picture. Stay persistent no matter the obstacles or the doubt, Time & Perseverance conquers all.”

14. Amaarae – Reckless & Sweet Source:amaarae Today, the incomparable Ghanaian-American polymath Amaarae makes her highly anticipated return. She announces her new album Fountain Baby, which is slated for release later this year via Interscope, and shares the first offering from the new project, an insatiable new single “Reckless & Sweet” accompanied by an intoxicating companion video. Signifying the start of a new era sonically and personally, the track brilliantly showcases Amaarae’s boundless sonic range and depth, infusing Arabic and Indian melodies with African drum beats on a captivating solo return that explores a toxic kind of love. A seductive piece of ear candy, she poetically expresses the heartbreak you feel knowing someone is taking advantage of you. The visual chronicles a seductive story featuring Amaarae as the main protagonist with two lead love interests played by models Leomie Anderson and Monyjok Ngor Deng. The visual also serves as a post millennium nod to the world of high fashion, and is peppered with undeniably iconic moments. “Coming back after so long, I had a lot of time to think and reflect on what I wanted my message to be last time it was about confidence, this time it’s about love and faith. This is my sexiest video to date and what I love most about it is that young black women and men are about to see what our new energy is for 2023 and beyond. Moving forward we’re grown and sexy. We’re going to make sure we always look our best, talk our best, walk our best, and most of all we’re bringing love and romance back! ‘Reckless & Sweet’ is a sexy song. It’s about being intentional with the ways we make and give love. It’s about finding the inner sensuality and confidence without yourself and sharing that with the world. As an artist that is exactly where I’m at at the moment.”

15. Noby – It’s Never That Deep Source:nobythetruest NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the raw, unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep. Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship. Over his self-produced bouncy synths, booming handclaps, and sturdy bassline, NOBY gives himself room to let his vocals shine. “Who will be there for you, so tell me who you cheated with, baby?” he asks, the emotion in his voice is palpable. However, there’s a twist: “I’m not in a place to judge you… I cheated on you anyway.” Regarding the track, NOBY says, “‘It’s Never That Deep’ speaks to the contradiction of having high expectations for a lover without being able to fully commit. It encapsulates the realities of an unbalanced love affair that is never fully reciprocated.” Instead of picking sides or laying blame, the newcomer takes an unusually adult approach to modern love. In 2019 NOBY released Space Bandit, Vol. I: Liftoff and his own version of Desiigner’s “Timmy Turner XXL Freestyle.” The latter went viral, which led to an introduction to GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Yung Bleu and the track “Come By At 12,” which features the Alabama up-and-comer. NOBY later joined Yung Bleu on tour. With “It’s Never That Deep,” Noby shows how effortlessly he can blend heartbreak and humor. It’s a thrilling look at what’s to come from the next R&B breakout.

16. Ambre ft. Jvck James – I’m Baby (Acoustic Version) Source:ambre GRAMMY award-winning self-taught musician, producer, and writer Ambré releases the acoustic version and music video for her hit single, “I’m Baby” featuring Jvck James. The video was directed by Mollana Burke (Burna Boy, Joeboy) and was shot in London. Ambré flew out to James’ hometown to shoot the music video with him after he journeyed to New Orleans to shoot the original version. The acoustic version comes just in time as the original “I’m Baby” track hits #4 on the Radio R&B charts and as the music video approaches 1 million views on YouTube. Spotify also just recently made Ambré the cover of their flagship R&B playlist. The release follows Ambré’s announcement of her second leg of The Wild Magnolia Tour, which will kick off in Philadelphia, PA on April 16 and hit cities including Boston, MA, Toronto, ON, and Chicago, IL before wrapping in Los Angeles, CA on April 30. She completed the first leg of her headlining tour last November, which included sold out shows in Houston, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Read her interviews with Rolling Stoneand Billboard around the initial run of the tour. Dedicated to New Orleans, the city where Ambré was born and raised, 3000° was released in June via Roc Nation and includes features from BEAM, Jay Electronica, Jvck James, and Destin Conrad. The EP is an ode to New Orleans classics – Juvenile’s ‘400 Degreez’ and Lil Wayne’s ‘500 Degreez’ and has received 13 million streams to date. Having collaborated with the likes of 6LACK, Thundercat, and D Smoke, Ambré has over 78M global streams and growing, and has written songs for Chlöe x Halle, Kehlani, and H.E.R – earning Ambré a 2019 Grammy.

17. Kamal. – White Wine Source:kamalnw North-West London hailing musician Kamal. has shared his highly anticipated mixtape ‘so here you are, drowning’. The substantial 10-track project takes us on a perfectly woven journey, as Kamal. treads water in a sea of constant and ever-changing emotion. ‘so here you are, drowning’ is the result of almost two years of writing and documenting the specific feeling of trying to stay afloat; the tensions between codependency and martyrdom in a relationship, and ultimately drowning in it all. It’s title was inspired by Caleb Azumah Nelson’s phenomenal novel ‘Open Water.’ Accompanying the mixtape release is new single “white wine”, which lands with an incredible visual, directed by Tyrus (who also worked on “free flow”) and shot whilst Kamal was suitably submerged underwater. Speaking on the single, Kamal. states: “white wine is essentially a memorial to a relationship in the form of a list. The verses simply list specific things that remind me of an ex-partner, and although the song starts rather optimistically, the second verse highlights some of the more sinister things that provoke those memories.”

18. Quin NFN – Just Getting By Source:quinnfn_ Fresh off his SXSW performances, Quin NFN’s momentum continues to grow with the release of his newest video for “Just Getting By,” The visual is released on the same day as his newest album Never On Time, released through EMPIRE. It is a fifteen-track album packed with one dynamic banger after another. The Austin artist articulates his superstar status with lyrics about how he carries himself for his hood and clique. He backs up his superstar status with the lyrics “Standing on business, don’t know how to lack. That n***a broke, he don’t know how to grind. First thing first, I’mma get to the racks. Give a fuck about an image… I was sixteen when they threw me a six-figure deal, flew me out trying get me to sign…” The young prodigy is no stranger to seeing the fruits of his labor grow from the roots of his work and will continue to plant more seeds of work to grow his fan base and legacy. The Dan2thel shot visual has Quin rapping with his clique in front of fancy cars with dark green lighting. The lighting supplements the vibe of the song as it’s about business and how Quin acquires his bread through his musical passion.

19. LG Malique – Long Story Short Source:lgmalique After gaining traction and building buzz throughout the culture, rising Arkansas rap phenomenon LG Malique unleashes his debut Long Story Short EP via Demon Time Entertainment/Def Jam Recordings. The seven-track project showcases his merges his signature melodic sensibility with punchy and powerful rhymes. Among many standouts, “Blessings To Myself” cuts through thumping bass with a revelation on the chorus, “Gotta keep my blessings to myself before I got no more left.” Guitar wails under piano on the confessional, yet catchy “Loyalty Don’t Last.” Then, there’s “I’ll Figure It Out.” This upbeat anthem sees him espouse an empowering affirmation on the hook, “When the tables turned, you left me on the bench, but I’ll figure it out.”

20. JNR Choi – Like Dat Source:jnrchoi Gold certified rapper and model JNR CHOI releases new single “Like Dat.” On this new underground rage-rap track, the genre-bending artist flaunts his typical lifestyle over the unorthodox, headbanging trap beat. His impossibly calm trademark cadence and infectious, braggadocious flows prove that life for JNR CHOI is really “Like Dat”. This single will be one of the many weekly releases that display JNR in his element, early hours, non stop tunnel vision. Further proof of his versatility as an artist, whilst again keeping the run time under two minutes as the offerings become as concise as the release schedule. Stay tuned for next week’s drop. This single comes off the heels of his latest single release “Baby Fada” and “Hate Me As You Love Me” (See Billboardcoverage here.) The model-turned-rapper is widely recognised as an international phenomenon for his monumental breakthrough track “To The Moon” featuring Sam Tompkins. Best described as an ethereal drill production, the smash hit picked up a Gold certification from the RIAA and has received remix duties from global superstars including US heavyweights Gunna, G Herbo and Fivio Foreign and UK hotshots Russ Millions and M24. Totalling over half-a-billion streams and counting, the single landed in the Top 35 of the Billboard Hot 100 and catapulted to #1 on the Rhythmic & Rap Airplay Charts, further implementing the musician’s natural flair and talent. Having first made waves in the fashion world for renowned houses such as Givenchy, Philipp Plein, AMIRI and Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, JNR CHOI started releasing music in 2016 and since has racked up a slew of tastemaker support from the likes of Billboard, Complex, Dazed, Pause Magazine and more.