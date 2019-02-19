Popular Black Youtube vlogger Alissa Ashley is trending after revealing she paid a whopping $700 for her box braids. Alissa went to celebrity hairstylist Kari Williams, who charged $550 for the braids. Alissa tipped her $150 bringing the total up to $700. Alissa documented her trip to the salon in a Youtube Vlog titled, “I’m Not Bald Anymore.”

Alissa arrived to the shop with her hair already washed and blowdried (another reason people feel she paid too much money for the service that costs around $200 elsewhere) and left with long beautiful braids. However, the Internet is more focused on how much they cost than the finished product.

See their reactions, below:

This Beautiful Youtube Vlogger Is Trending Because She Spent $700 On Box Braids & The Internet Was Like Nah was originally published on hellobeautiful.com